FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages to bring flexible workplace considerations for employers

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - With Canada advancing to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and high-stakes matches beginning this week, Canadian employers may soon notice the tournament's impact extending beyond the ground and into the workplace.

This excitement and intensifying fan engagement is expected to bring an increase in absences, vacation requests, schedule adjustments, flexible work arrangements, and workplace discussions centered around the tournament.

"Interest in the World Cup naturally grows as the tournament progresses, especially when the Canadian team remains in contention," said Luke Smith, Head of Employment Services at Peninsula Canada.

"For many businesses, the knockout stage can bring a noticeable increase in time-off requests and scheduling conversations. The most successful organizations will be those that establish expectations fairly while remaining flexible.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is one of the most widely watched sporting events, drawing billions of viewers globally. While this presents opportunities for team engagement and workplace camaraderie, employers should also ensure workplace policies are applied consistently and expectations remain clear.

Luke shares some tips for managers and employers to enjoy FIFA World Cup while keeping workplace inclusive and operational:

Apply time-off policies consistently

Employers should ensure these requests are assessed fairly and consistently. Clear communication around operational requirements can help manage expectations and reduce frustrations. Consider temporary flexibility where feasible

Temporary flexibility such as workplace viewings, shift swaps, adjusted break schedules, hybrid work arrangements or modified start and finish times may help employees enjoy key matches while minimizing disruption to business operations. Manage attendance concerns through existing policies

Attendance issues like sick/personal days, or absenteeism should be addressed through established workplace policies and procedures rather than any assumption or speculation about an employee's motivation. Reinforce respectful workplace expectations

As employees rally behind different teams and countries, workplace conversations can become increasingly passionate. Employers should remind staff that respectful conduct policies continue to apply and that all discussions should remain professional and inclusive. Review social media and workplace conduct policies

Excitement surrounding major sporting events often extends to social media. Employers should ensure employees understand expectations regarding professional conduct, confidentiality, harassment, and the responsible use of social platforms.

"The World Cup creates a unique sense of community and excitement that many employees want to share," added Smith. "Rather than viewing the tournament solely as a workplace distraction, employers should use it as an opportunity to build engagement while maintaining clear and consistent expectations."

As Canada prepares for its next knockout-stage match, Peninsula Canada encourages employers to review workplace policies, communicate expectations and consider practical accommodations that support both employees and business operations.

About Peninsula

A global leader in HR and health & safety consulting, Peninsula has been supporting businesses for over 40 years.

From small start-ups to well-known businesses, we support tens of thousands of businesses with HR and health & safety. In Canada, we support over 6,500 businesses with 24/7 advice, legal assistance, consultancy, and software.

https://www.peninsulacanada.ca/

SOURCE Peninsula Canada

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