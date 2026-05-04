As Canada Marks Mental Health Week, Peninsula Canada Releases Small Business Mental Health Action Checklist

This new resource helps small employers turn workplace connection, mental health awareness and good intentions into practical day-to-day support

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - In recognition of Canada's Mental Health Week, taking place May 4–10, 2026, Peninsula Canada releases a Small Business Mental Health Action Checklist, a practical resource designed to help small employers move beyond awareness and build clearer, more consistent mental health support into everyday workplace operations.

Led by the Canadian Mental Health Association, this year's Mental Health Week theme, "Come Together, Canada," focuses on the importance of connection, belonging and everyday actions that support mental health.

For small businesses, this message is especially relevant.

Smaller teams can be a powerful source of connection, but support cannot rely on good intentions alone. It needs to be reinforced through clear communication, manager readiness, accessible resources, and consistent workplace practices.

"Small business owners are not ignoring mental health. In many cases, they deeply care about their teams and want to do the right thing," said Michelle Ann Zoleta, Manager of Health & Safety at Peninsula Canada. "The challenge is that support often remains informal. Without clear systems, employees may not know where to turn, managers may not know how to respond, and available resources may go unused."

The Small Business Mental Health Action Checklist was created to help owners, managers and HR leaders assess whether their current approach to employee psychological wellbeing is visible, accessible and realistic for day-to-day operations.

Recent Canadian workplace research reinforces the need for practical action. Mental Health Research Canada's 2025 workplace research found that co-worker and manager support have the strongest impact on employee mental health, while only 67% of managers feel equipped to help. The research also found that paid time off, personal days, and flexible schedules were viewed as more effective support than awareness programs alone.

"Awareness campaigns can start important conversations, but creating awareness itself is not a workplace mental health strategy," said Zoleta. "Small businesses need clarity, consistency, and practical tools that fit the realities of their teams."

About the Small Business Mental Health Action Checklist

The checklist helps small businesses review key areas of workplace mental health support, including:

Employee awareness of where to access help and support

Manager readiness to respond effectively and respectfully

Clear and consistent communication of available resources

Fair application of flexibility, workload, and leave practices

A workplace culture where employees feel safe raising concerns without stigma

Respect for privacy and boundaries when mental health concerns arise

The resource is designed to be simple and practical for small employers that may not have large HR teams, formal wellness departments, or extensive internal programs.

"Small businesses do not need complicated programs to make meaningful progress," said Zoleta "They need simple, repeatable practices that help people feel connected, supported and confident about where to turn when they need help. This checklist gives employers a starting point for turning connection into action."

The Small Business Mental Health Action Checklist is available here. Employers can use it during Mental Health Week and beyond to identify practical next steps for strengthening their workplace support.

The checklist is intended as a general workplace planning resource and does not replace professional mental health care, legal advice or individualized HR guidance.

Notes to Editors

About Michelle Ann Zoleta

Michelle Ann Zoleta is the Manager of Health & Safety at Peninsula Canada, where she oversees the delivery of expert safety counsel to businesses nationwide. A specialist in Canadian OHS regulations, Michelle is the "go-to" strategist for employers tackling complex compliance hurdles. From providing timely solutions to high-stakes safety concerns to mentoring the next generation of safety consultants, Michelle is dedicated to helping Canadian businesses maintain safe and compliant work environments.

Michelle Ann Zoleta is available for interview.

About Peninsula

Peninsula is a global leader in HR and health & safety consulting, with over 40 years of experience supporting small and medium-sized businesses. With the trust of over 140,000 businesses worldwide, Peninsula has established a strong presence in Canada since 2017, supporting more than 6,500 businesses.

Through their services and programs, the company supports employers in building healthier, more resilient, and more effective workplaces.

For more information, visit https://www.peninsulacanada.ca/

SOURCE Peninsula Canada

Media Contact: Komal Khare, Senior Marketing Manager, Peninsula Canada, Email: [email protected], Ph: +1 437 871 9862, https://www.peninsulacanada.ca/