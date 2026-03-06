Why the Future of Workplace Safety Needs More Women Leaders

Health and safety manager Michelle Ann Zoleta at Peninsula Canada explains why people-first leadership is essential as small businesses navigate growing compliance pressures

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - This International Woman's Day, conversations about leadership are expanding beyond boardrooms and into workplaces where safety decisions affect people every day.

In Canada, women now represent nearly 48% of the national workforce, yet they remain underrepresented in occupational health and safety leadership roles. According to the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals, women account for roughly 38% of certified safety professionals, highlighting a persistent gender gap in the field.

For Michelle Ann Zoleta, Health and Safety Manager at Peninsula Canada, this imbalance represents both a challenge and an opportunity to reshape how organizations approach workplace protection.

"Workplace safety isn't just about policies and paperwork," Zoleta says. "It's about people. When employees feel heard and involved in safety conversations, workplaces become safer for everyone."

Workplace health and safety has evolved significantly in recent years. Modern safety programs now go far beyond compliance requirements, incorporating mental health considerations, inclusive workplace practices, employee engagement, and proactive risk management.

"This shift toward a more holistic, people-first approach benefits from diverse leadership perspectives."

"Women bring valuable perspectives to safety leadership because we often approach risk through communication, collaboration, and empathy," Zoleta explains. "Those skills are essential when you're building a culture where employees feel comfortable speaking up about hazards."

At the same time, Canadian small and medium-sized businesses are facing growing regulatory pressure. Workplace safety legislation continues to expand as governments strengthen expectations around training, documentation, harassment prevention, and overall well-being of the employees. For many smaller companies, hiring a full-time safety leader is financially challenging, leaving business owners to manage complex compliance requirements alongside running their operations.

Peninsula Canada works directly with businesses navigating these realities. With more than 40 years of experience in workplace safety management, they help organizations implement practical safety systems that protect workers while meeting regulatory standards.

"Small businesses genuinely care about their employees," Zoleta says. "The challenge is often resources. Helping them put the right systems in place can make a huge difference in preventing injuries and improving workplace culture."

Peninsula Canada often supports employers who cannot maintain an internal safety department but still want to build strong safety programs. Through policy development, risk assessments, and employee training, they help helps companies translate regulatory requirements into real-world safety practices.

Advocates say increasing the number of women in safety leadership roles could help strengthen workplace safety strategies across Canada. Diverse leadership teams often bring broader perspectives to risk management and problem-solving, helping organizations design safer systems for the entire workforce.

For Peninsula Canada, the mission is simple.

"Every business deserves access to strong safety leadership," Zoleta says. "If we can help even one employer prevent an injury or create a safer workplace, that's meaningful impact."

