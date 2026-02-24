/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt ("Fiera") is pleased to announce the closing of a follow-on development capital financing for Starlight, a global developer of renewable power and energy storage projects and a NextEnergy Group company. Proceeds of the loan will be used by Starlight to advance development of its portfolio of solar projects in Alberta. Selkirk Advisory Group Inc. ("Selkirk") acted as arranger and is the loan agent for the transaction.

"Fiera is proud to continue its partnership with Starlight by providing another credit facility to support the development of the company's Alberta portfolio," said Stephen Zagrodny, Managing Director, Fiera Infrastructure Debt. "This credit facility further demonstrates our team's ability to provide innovative financing solutions to the North American infrastructure sector, with terms and structures tailored to each borrower's unique needs."

"We value Fiera's ongoing support and the confidence they've placed in our team and strategy," said Marc Stachiw, Senior Vice President at Starlight. "This financing provides additional capacity to advance our Alberta development program, deliver tangible economic benefits to local communities, and contribute to a more reliable and sustainable electricity system."

"It was a pleasure working with the Starlight team on another development capital financing," said Dan Doubilet, Managing Partner of Selkirk. "Bespoke financing structures at this small size are possible only with collaborative, creative, and efficient partners like Starlight and Fiera. We are grateful to be able to continue to support Starlight in Canada and to act as arranger on another transaction for Fiera, a close partner of our firm."

About Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt

Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt is a division of Fiera Private Debt Inc., which is a subsidiary of Fiera Capital Corporation. Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt directly sources and structures private debt investments across a diverse mix of North American infrastructure sectors. Led by a team of experienced and specialized infrastructure debt professionals, Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt's differentiated approach targets an attractive mid-market niche to help optimize cash yield and the defensive attributes inherent to both private credit and infrastructure investments. As of December 31, 2025, Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt had C$720 million (US$526 million) in assets under management. For more information, please visit: www.fierainfradebt.com.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital (TSX: FSZ) is a leading independent asset management firm with a global presence. Fiera Capital delivers disciplined, high-conviction solutions across public and private markets, differentiated by world-class investment talent, to create lasting value and stability in dynamic global markets. Fiera Capital's vision is to be the partner of choice for clients seeking performance and the home of people who deliver it.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR), Tokyo (Japan) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please visit https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-authorities.

To learn more about Fiera Capital, visit FieraCapital.com. Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Starlight

Starlight is a global developer of renewable energy projects, committed to the transition to a sustainable energy future. Starlight, with a total of over 12GW of projects under development, delivers solar, wind, and storage solutions that create long-term value for stakeholders and communities where we operate. As part of the NextEnergy Group, with over US$4 billion of assets under management, Starlight leverages the Group's extensive expertise and resources to advance renewable energy initiatives across key markets worldwide. Please visit our website for more information at www.starlight-energy.com.

About Selkirk

Selkirk Advisory Group Inc. is a specialized financial services firm focused on delivering structured finance solutions and financial advisory services for clients in the alternative energy and infrastructure sectors. Since its inception in 2010, Selkirk has been engaged on over C$2.5 billion of financing and advisory mandates. Acting as loan agent for lenders, Selkirk currently manages approximately C$450 million of project loans, including for solar, wind, hydro, energy storage, waste-to-energy and energy efficiency projects. For more information, please visit www.selkirkadvisory.com.

