MONTREAL, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") announces that on April 23, 2024, Fiera Holdings Inc. ("Fiera Holdings"), as general partner of Fiera Capital L.P. ("Fiera LP"), which holds approximately 20.7% of the outstanding shares of the Company as of the date hereof, was notified by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec ("Desjardins"), that Desjardins wishes to sell all of the units of Fiera LP and all of the shares of Fiera Holdings that it holds (the "Offered Securities"). The Offered Securities represent 7,257,960 Class A subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Class A Shares"), or 6.8% of the total number of outstanding shares of the Company.

In accordance with the terms of the limited partnership agreement governing Fiera LP, unitholders of Fiera LP now have a right of first refusal allowing them to purchase the Offered Securities before the Class A Shares that the Offered Securities represent are sold.

Senior management of the Company is currently considering making an offer, together with a financial partner, to acquire the Offered Securities from Desjardins. There can be no assurance that such transaction will materialize.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

