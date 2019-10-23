Fiera Foods Supports Women in Manufacturing with Scholarship Award

Partnership with Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters will empower four deserving recipients to launch and grow their career

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Fiera Foods is pleased to congratulate Tanya Forde, Laurence Dandurand, Katie Neilson, and Autumn Quenville for being deserving recipients of the 2019 Women in Manufacturing Scholarship at the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)'s Annual Manufacturing Conference.

The Women in Manufacturing Scholarship, developed and funded as a sponsorship between CME and Fiera Foods, aims at empowering female leadership in the manufacturing sector, where women continue to be underrepresented.

Boris Serebryany, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Foods congratulated all four award recipients. "Canadian manufacturing benefits greatly from increased female participation and needs even more female leaders to meet its full potential," said Boris Serebryany, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Foods. "We are proud to support growth opportunities for women within our organization and through this scholarship to play our part in addressing an ongoing and widespread challenge across the industry. On behalf of all of us at Fiera Foods, I am so proud to collaborate with the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters to provide this scholarship to such talented and deserving young women."

The Women in Manufacturing Scholarships were presented by Carmela Serebryany. "As a family, we are incredibly proud to support this remarkable group of women," said Serebryany. "All women face barriers in the workforce and the manufacturing sector in particular has its work cut out bridging gaps and ensuring opportunities are provided in an equitable way. Scholarships like this are a small step in the direction of closing the gender gap that has persisted for so long."

This year's scholarship recipients are:

Tanya Forde , an Industrial Electrician apprentice at Tenaris Algoma Tubes from Thessalon, ON .





, an Industrial Electrician apprentice at Tenaris Algoma Tubes from . Laurence Dandurand , from Chambly, Quebec , studying Mechanical engineering at l'École de technologie supérieure.





, from , studying Mechanical engineering at l'École de technologie supérieure. Katie Neilson of Burnaby B.C. , a 4 th year welding apprentice at British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT).





of , a 4 year welding apprentice at British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). Autumn Quenville from the Whitesand First Nation, taking the Mechanical Engineering Technician course at Confederation College.

About Fiera Foods Company

Fiera Foods was started in 1987. Fiera Foods specializes in bagels, pastries, croissants and artisan breads and rolls. For more information, visit www.fierafoods.com.

About Women in Manufacturing

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters' (CME) Women in Manufacturing Working Group was launched by National Board of Directors Chair Rhonda Barnet in March 2017. The Working Group was created in response to a key recommendation from CME's Industrie 2030 initiative regarding the need to attract more women to manufacturing to help address chronic labour and skills shortages in the sector. The Working Group includes women and men representing CME member companies from a wide range of sizes and industries. The Working Group is dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women to pursue careers in manufacturing.

