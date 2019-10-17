Fiera Foods Statement

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Fiera Foods issued the below statement:

"Fiera Foods continues to cooperate fully with the Ministry of Labour and will do so throughout this legal process. Any workplace fatality is tragic, and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our job sites. To support these efforts, we have appointed David Young, former Attorney General of Ontario, to lead a comprehensive review of our health and safety practices and to report back on areas for improvement.

As an employer, we prioritize the health and safety of all people who enter our facility including contractors, temporary employees or full-time staff. Temporary workers and full-time staff receive the same training, education and support. Unfortunately, a segment of labour leaders continues to politicize this matter, perpetuating the incorrect allegations that potential penalties and worker status somehow correlate to health and safety. To re-iterate, those who work on our job sites are fully trained, and fully educated.

We are focused on our employees. Working with the recommendations of our task force, we plan to learn from this accident and ensure that it does not repeat itself while growing and improving as a Toronto-based job creator."

About Fiera Foods Company

Fiera Foods was started in 1987. Fiera Foods specializes in bagels, pastries, croissants and artisan breads and rolls. For more information, visit www.fierafoods.com.

SOURCE Fiera Foods Company

For further information: David Gelbloom, david@kdglawoffice.com