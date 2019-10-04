Fiera Foods Announces Expert Workplace Health and Safety Review

External Review Team to be Led by David Young, former Attorney General of Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Fiera Foods is appointing David S. Young, Partner at Benson Percival Brown LLP and former Attorney General of Ontario, to lead a comprehensive review into the health and safety culture and practices at Fiera Foods and its allied companies.

As a company, Fiera experienced tragedy last week when a member of its team succumbed to his injuries following a workplace accident. In the days since, everyone has been focused on supporting the victim's family, friends and colleagues. In the weeks and months ahead, Mr. Young and his team will be exploring operations comprehensively with a focus on identifying areas of vulnerability and potential improvements.

"As an employer, the well being of every member of the team is a constant concern. We are heartbroken by last week's accident and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family and friends," said Boris Serebryany, President and CEO, Fiera Foods. "We have always worked to create healthy, safe job sites and always train and support all employees to the same high standard, whether they be temporary or permanent. We know there is more we must do and have asked Mr. Young and his team to bring a new perspective and fresh thinking to this very important matter."

Mr. Young will draw on his experiences, both with the law and public policy, as well as from having served previously as counsel at several inquiries, including the Royal Commission into Deaths at the Hospital for Sick Children (Grange Commission) and the Toronto External Leasing Inquiry (Bellamy Inquiry). Mr. Young will lead a team who will collectively bring extensive workplace health and safety expertise to this review.

"Fiera Foods was recently touched by tragedy and wants to ensure that such an incident never repeats itself," said Mr. Young. "My mandate is clear – put a safety lens on every operational element of the company and report back with recommendations that can help ensure a culture of safety exists throughout."

Fiera Foods and its allied companies have invested significantly over recent years in health and safety initiatives, which have included working with third-party experts and the Ministry of Labour. The recommendations and next steps coming out of this report will build on this record and will enhance the organization's collective values as an engaged, supportive and safe employer.

