MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, has announced the opening of its first office in Switzerland further to the implementation of its new regionalized distribution model. Certain of the activities to be conducted from the new Swiss office are subject to regulatory approval by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Services Market Supervisory Authority.

The office will be located in Zurich and will serve as the primary hub for Fiera Capital's intermediaries business in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region and institutional clients in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, reflecting the Company's commitment to the markets in these regions. Establishing a dedicated local presence will enable Fiera Capital to develop and further refine its customized offerings for new and existing institutional and private clients in the region.

The office will be led by Alain Meyer, Managing Director, Head of Intermediaries, EMEA & Head of DACH, and his expanding team, who will notably be responsible for the strategic growth of the Company's institutional and intermediaries business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as cultivating and growing relationships with family offices, private banks, wealth and asset managers, and large IFA (Independent Financial Adviser) platforms across Europe.

"Entering the Swiss market marks one of many significant milestones in our strategic evolution," said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Global Chief Executive Officer. "With our expansion into Zurich, we not only reaffirm our commitment to the European market but also demonstrate the agility inherent in our newly established regionalized distribution model. We believe that by swiftly creating a local foothold, we're closely positioned to deliver exceptional value and service, driving sustainable success for both our clients and our firm."

"Given its status as one of the world's most important wealth centres, Switzerland was a natural next step in our growth story. We have both the capability and the breadth of offering necessary to capitalise on the financial innovation the country is known for and create long-term value through deeper access to investable opportunities across the continent," said Klaus Schuster, Executive Director and CEO, Fiera Capital EMEA. "Having boots on the ground enables us to deliver the first-class service our clients already know us for, while introducing a highly differentiated approach to a region that we understand well."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange www.fieracapital.com.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates. These statements reflect current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions with respect to future events and are based on information currently available. Although based upon what Fiera Capital and its affiliates believe to be reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There is no obligation for Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected]