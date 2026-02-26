MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(in $ thousands except where otherwise indicated) Q4 Q3 Q4

FY FY

2025 2025 2024

2025 2024 End of period AUM 1 (in $ billions) 164.1 166.9 167.1

164.1 167.1 Average AUM (in $ billions) 166.4 163.7 166.6

163.4 163.6













IFRS Financial Measures











Total revenues 180,062 167,090 184,011

672,997 688,623 Base management fees 153,950 152,793 156,734

609,152 611,995 Performance fees 13,505 7,010 13,592

23,189 24,778 Commitment and transaction fees 7,667 2,032 7,034

17,385 16,258 Share of earnings in joint ventures and associates 598 1,387 1,761

6,615 12,428 Other revenues 4,342 3,868 4,890

16,656 23,164 Net earnings (loss) 2 7,667 5,834 (192)

39,047 24,987













Non-IFRS Financial Measures











Adjusted EBITDA 3 54,672 50,325 53,400

194,092 195,764 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3 30.4 % 30.1 % 29.0 %

28.8 % 28.4 % Adjusted net earnings 2,3 29,892 25,034 22,849

107,550 102,719 LTM Free Cash Flow 3 78,948 87,059 87,417

78,948 87,417















Notes: Refer to the "Footnotes" section of this press release. Certain totals, subtotals and percentages may not reconcile due to rounding.

"We saw strong momentum in our core business in 2025. Within our Public Markets platform, we captured more than $3 billion in new mandates, along with an additional $700 million of inflows related to mandates won during the year. In Private Markets, our AUM grew more than 11% for the year, driven by strong demand for real assets" said Maxime Ménard, Global President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead to 2026, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum and remain focused on accelerating growth through diligent and committed execution of our strategic priorities."

"We are pleased to report year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA and margins for the fourth quarter, aided by effective cost containment initiatives, with SG&A expenses declining by 7% from the prior year quarter" said Lucas Pontillo, Executive Director, Global Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy. "We reduced our total debt during the quarter, lowering our net debt ratio to 3.4x from 3.5x in the prior quarter. The Board of Directors has approved a dividend of 10.8 cents per share, payable on April 9, 2026."

Assets Under Management (in $ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

By Platform September 30,

2025 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic

Growth4 Market and Other5 Strategic6 December 31,

2025 Public Markets, excluding sub-advised AUM 107,629 507 (718) (236) (447) 448 541 108,171 Public Markets sub-advised AUM 37,345 2 (17) (3,068) (3,083) 217 (541) 33,938 Public Markets - Total 144,974 509 (735) (3,304) (3,530) 665 -- 142,109 Private Markets 21,975 286 (18) (193) 75 (79) -- 21,971 Total 166,949 795 (753) (3,497) (3,455) 586 -- 164,080

By Distribution Channel September 30,

2025 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic

Growth4 Market and Other5 December 31,

2025 Institutional 94,530 745 (521) (1,386) (1,162) 273 93,641 Financial Intermediaries 58,427 -- (149) (1,827) (1,976) 277 56,728 Private Wealth 13,992 50 (83) (284) (317) 36 13,711 Total 166,949 795 (753) (3,497) (3,455) 586 164,080

By Platform December 31,

2024 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic

Growth4 Market and Other5 Strategic6,7 December 31,

2025 Public Markets, excluding sub-advised AUM 103,350 3,177 (1,150) (1,932) 95 5,295 (569) 108,171 Public Markets sub-advised AUM 44,045 22 (6,473) (5,405) (11,856) 2,290 (541) 33,938 Public Markets - Total 147,395 3,199 (7,623) (7,337) (11,761) 7,585 (1,110) 142,109 Private Markets 19,716 1,907 (126) (927) 854 454 947 21,971 Total 167,111 5,106 (7,749) (8,264) (10,907) 8,039 (163) 164,080

By Distribution Channel December 31,

2024 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic

Growth4 Market and Other5 Strategic7 December 31,

2025 Institutional 90,085 3,917 (1,081) (4,299) (1,463) 4,381 638 93,641 Financial Intermediaries 62,418 858 (6,279) (2,399) (7,820) 2,931 (801) 56,728 Private Wealth 14,608 331 (389) (1,566) (1,624) 727 -- 13,711 Total 167,111 5,106 (7,749) (8,264) (10,907) 8,039 (163) 164,080

Notes: Refer to the "Footnotes" section of this press release.

AUM decreased by $2.8 billion or 1.7% compared to September 30, 2025, primarily due to negative net contributions of $3.5 billion. This decrease was partly offset by a favourable market impact of $0.7 billion, as increases in the market value of AUM, primarily from equity mandates, were partly offset by an unfavourable foreign exchange impact from a weaker US dollar. Negative net organic growth included $3.1 billion from sub-advised AUM, from net contributions related to ongoing client relationships, and $0.4 billion from Public Markets, excluding sub-advised AUM. The net organic growth from Private Markets was relatively flat as new mandates were largely offset by negative net contributions, primarily from return of capital.

AUM decreased by $3.0 billion or 1.8% compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to negative net organic growth of $10.9 billion, mainly from sub-advised AUM, partly offset by a favourable market impact of $8.3 billion from equity and fixed income mandates. Excluding sub-advised AUM, there was positive net organic growth of $1.0 billion, mainly from Private Markets.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by $13.0 million or 7.8% compared to Q3 2025, primarily from higher performance fees, higher commitment and transaction fees, and higher base management fees in Public Markets. Revenue decreased by $3.9 million or 2.1% compared to Q4 2024, primarily due to lower base management fees in Public Markets and lower share of earnings in joint ventures and associates, partly offset by higher base management fees in Private Markets.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4.4 million or 8.7% compared to Q3 2025 due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher sub-advisory fees connected to performance fees, higher travel costs, and higher variable compensation. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.3 million or 2.4% compared to Q4 2024, primarily due to lower sub-advisory fees and lower fixed compensation, partly offset by lower revenues.

Adjusted net earnings increased by $4.9 million or 19.6% compared to Q3 2025, primarily due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, excluding share-based compensation. Adjusted net earnings increased by $7.1 million or 31.1% compared to Q4 2024, primarily due to lower SG&A expenses, excluding share-based compensation, and balance sheet foreign exchange revaluation losses in the prior-year quarter, partly offset by lower revenues.

Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by $1.9 million or 32.8% compared to Q3 2025, primarily due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher SG&A expenses and higher restructuring, acquisition related and other costs. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by $7.9 million compared to Q4 2024, primarily due to lower SG&A expenses and balance sheet foreign exchange revaluation losses in the prior-year quarter, partly offset by higher restructuring, acquisition related and other costs and lower revenues.

LTM free cash flow decreased by $8.2 million or 9.4% compared to Q3 2025. The decrease was primarily due to higher dividends paid to non-controlling interest and the timing of accounts receivable collections, partly offset by higher distributions received from joint ventures and associates. LTM free cash flow decreased by $8.5 million or 9.7% compared to Q4 2024. The decrease was primarily due to higher dividends paid to non-controlling interest and lower distributions received from joint ventures and associates, partly offset by settlements of purchase price obligations in the prior year, lower lease payments, and lower interest paid on long-term debt and debentures.

Net debt3 decreased by $16 million to $664 million at the end of Q4 2025 compared to $680 million at the end of Q3 2025, and Net debt ratio3 decreased to 3.42x from 3.53x over the same period. Funded debt, as defined in accordance with our credit agreement, increased by $35 million to $540 million at the end of Q4 2025 compared to $505 million at the end of Q3 2025, as funds from the credit facility along with cash generated during the quarter were used to redeem $67.25 million of senior subordinated unsecured debentures. As a result, Funded Debt to EBITDA ratio, as defined in accordance with our credit agreement, increased to 2.99x from 2.89x over the same period.

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Revenue decreased by $15.6 million or 2.3%, primarily due to lower base management fees in Public Markets, lower other revenues and lower share of earnings in joint ventures and associates, partly offset by higher base management fees in Private Markets.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1.7 million or 0.9%, primarily due to lower revenues, partly offset by lower SG&A expenses, excluding share-based compensation, mainly from lower sub-advisory fees.

Adjusted net earnings increased by $4.9 million or 4.8%, primarily due to lower SG&A expenses, excluding share-based compensation and balance sheet foreign exchange revaluation losses in the prior year, partly offset by lower revenues.

Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by $14.0 million, primarily due to lower SG&A expenses, a $12.7 million gain on revaluation of an investment related to the acquisition of a controlling interest in a real estate investment platform, and balance sheet foreign exchange revaluation losses in the prior year. These increases were partly offset by lower revenues and higher restructuring, acquisition related and other costs.

Subsequent Events

Dividend Declared

On February 25, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.108 per Class A Share and Class B Share, payable on April 9, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2026. The dividend is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Additional details relating to the Company's operating results can be found in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 available on our Investor Relations web page under Financial Documents - Quarterly Results - Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Conference Call

Live

Fiera Capital will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to discuss its financial results. The dial-in number to access the conference call from Canada and the United States is 1-800-990-4777 (toll-free) and 1-289-819-1299 from outside North America.

The conference call will also be accessible via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Fiera Capital's website under Events and Presentations.

Replay

An audio replay of the call will be available until March 5, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 (North American toll free), access code 04266 followed by the number sign (#).

The webcast will remain available for three months following the call and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Fiera Capital's website under Events and Presentations.

Footnotes

AUM is defined as the total market value of all assets managed or sub-advised by the Company, including strategies offered to Fiera Capital's clients but managed by third parties. For an explanation of the composition of AUM, please refer to the section entitled "Results from Operations and Overall Performance – AUM and Revenues" of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.



Attributable to the Company's shareholders.



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net earnings, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Net debt ratio are non-IFRS measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release.



Net Organic Growth represents the sum of new mandates, lost mandates and net contributions.



Market and Other includes the impact of market changes, income distributions and foreign exchange.



Relates to the transfer of Balanced Funds from sub-advised mandates to US Growth Equity mandates in Q4 2025.



Relates to the acquisition of a controlling interest in a real estate investment platform in Q1 2025 and the wind down of the Canadian Equity Small Capitalization and Canadian Equity Microcap Opportunity strategies in Q2 2025.

Non-IFRS Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per share, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted), Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Net debt ratio are not standardized measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Net debt is the carrying amounts of long-term debt and debentures plus the fair value of cross currency swaps, net of cash and cash equivalents, as reported in the statement of financial position in the consolidated financial statements. We define Net debt ratio as the ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA. We have included non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. We believe non-IFRS measures are important supplemental metrics of operating and financial performance because they highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers, many of which present non-IFRS measures when reporting their results. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating and financial performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual budgets and to assess its ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

For a description of the Company's non-IFRS Measures, please refer to page 47 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . For a reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS Measures, refer to the below tables:

Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in $ thousands except per share data)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE YEARS ENDED

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net earnings 11,730 9,965 2,858 51,557 35,262 Income tax expense 6,291 5,395 4,733 17,164 14,708 Amortization and depreciation 10,803 12,307 11,921 47,595 49,102 Interest on long-term debt and debentures 12,075 12,519 12,036 48,040 47,903 Interest on lease liabilities, foreign currency

revaluation and other financial charges 512 1,809 7,596 2,014 12,994 EBITDA 41,411 41,995 39,144 166,370 159,969 Restructuring, acquisition related and other costs 8,790 3,405 3,816 25,125 14,871 Accretion and change in fair value of purchase

price obligations and other (107) (377) 320 (1,423) (1,717) Share-based compensation 5,170 5,746 9,522 18,537 21,465 Gain on investments, net (680) (203) (115) (1,615) (772) Revaluation of an investment related to an acquisition -- -- -- (12,730) -- Other expenses (income) 88 (241) 713 (172) 1,948 Adjusted EBITDA 54,672 50,325 53,400 194,092 195,764 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.4 % 30.1 % 29.0 % 28.8 % 28.4 % Per share basic 0.51 0.47 0.50 1.81 1.83 Per share diluted 0.43 0.45 0.50 1.51 1.80 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic (thousands) 106,699 106,742 107,609 107,394 107,060 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (thousands) 126,609 110,709 107,609 128,211 108,899

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Earnings (in $ thousands except per share data)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE YEARS ENDED

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net earnings (loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders 7,667 5,834 (192) 39,047 24,987 Amortization and depreciation 10,803 12,307 11,921 47,595 49,102 Restructuring, acquisition related and other costs 8,790 3,405 3,816 25,125 14,871 Accretion and change in fair value of purchase price obligations

and other, and effective interest on debentures 403 30 599 50 (746) Share-based compensation 5,170 5,746 9,522 18,537 21,465 Revaluation of an investment related to an acquisition -- -- -- (12,730) -- Other expenses (income) 88 (241) 713 (172) 1,948 Tax effect of above-mentioned

items (3,029) (2,047) (3,530) (9,902) (8,908) Adjusted net earnings 29,892 25,034 22,849 107,550 102,719 Per share – basic









Net earnings (loss)1 0.07 0.05 (0.00) 0.36 0.23 Adjusted net earnings1 0.28 0.23 0.21 1.00 0.96 Per share – diluted









Net earnings (loss)1 0.07 0.05 (0.00) 0.34 0.23 Adjusted net earnings1 0.24 0.23 0.21 0.87 0.94 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic (thousands) 106,699 106,742 107,609 107,394 107,060 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (thousands) 126,609 110,709 107,609 128,211 108,899

1 Attributable to the Company's shareholders.

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Cash flow from operations before the impact of working capital 49,126 45,533 33,647 37,658 47,487 48,589 37,218 34,641 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (2,487) 17,462 8,287 (55,639) 4,464 6,187 15,807 (60,389) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 46,639 62,995 41,934 (17,981) 51,951 54,776 53,025 (25,748) Settlement of purchase price obligations -- -- -- -- (937) -- (1,500) -- Proceeds on promissory note 1,348 1,395 1,406 1,509 1,538 1,502 1,521 1,501 Distributions received from joint ventures and associates,

net of investments 2,682 321 4,061 531 (321) 925 8,137 3,326 Dividends to Non-Controlling Interest and other (6,284) -- (1,191) (9,110) -- -- (6,215) -- Lease payments (2,607) (3,900) (3,851) (3,913) (3,862) (4,727) (3,038) (4,718) Interest paid on long-term debt and debentures (13,313) (7,769) (14,213) (11,814) (10,519) (11,244) (12,775) (13,995) Other restructuring costs 4,787 928 2,329 1,873 3,333 1,015 2,685 1,569 Acquisition related and other costs 1 -- -- 27 129 180 -- -- 32 Free Cash Flow 33,252 53,970 30,502 (38,776) 41,363 42,247 41,840 (38,033) LTM Free Cash Flow 78,948 87,059 75,336 86,674 87,417 95,215 121,148 71,847

1 Excludes non-cash acquisition related charges related to a business combination (refer to Notes 4 and 5 of the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024).

Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio Reconciliation (in $ thousands)



Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Long-term debt 522,423 469,204 488,667 577,158 534,447 520,607 535,596 528,789 Debentures 176,443 243,172 242,763 165,168 164,939 164,660 164,441 164,174 Fair value of cross currency swaps 1 6,633 (788) 3,622 (2,859) (12,732) (462) (716) 169 Cash and Cash Equivalents (41,679) (31,844) (22,924) (36,526) (35,356) (29,904) (30,328) (36,634) Net Debt 663,820 679,744 712,128 702,941 651,298 654,901 668,993 656,498 LTM AEBITDA 194,092 192,820 194,180 193,772 195,764 219,985 212,242 212,426 Net Debt Ratio 3.42 3.53 3.67 3.63 3.33 2.98 3.15 3.09

1 Refer to the "Financial Instruments" section included in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events, or future performance reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including, without limitation, business and economic conditions, outlook and trends, Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, initiatives such as those related to sustainability, and other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include comments on Fiera Capital's objectives, strategies to achieve these objectives, expected financial results or dividends, and the outlook for the Company's businesses, as well as for the Canadian, American, European, Asian and other global economies. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements may typically be identified by words or expressions such as "assumption", "continue", "estimate", "forecast", "goal", "guidance", "likely", "plan", "objective", "outlook", "potential", "foresee", "project", "strategy", "target", and other similar words or expressions or future or conditional verbs (including in their negative form) such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "seek", "should", "strive" and "would".

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, which makes it possible for actual results or events to differ materially from management's expectations and that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, conclusions or statements will not prove to be accurate. As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's objectives, strategies, expectations, plans and business outlook as well as the anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned, however, that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

A number of important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Fiera Capital's control, could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, conclusions or statements expressed in such forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, risks related to: investment performance and investment of AUM, AUM concentration related to strategies sub-advised by PineStone Asset Management Inc., key employees, the asset management industry and competitive pressure, reputational damage, litigation, regulatory compliance, client commitment and redemption, reliance on information technology and telecommunications systems and potential failure of or disruption to those systems, employee misconduct or error, insurance coverage, third-party relationships, conflicts of interest, privacy issues, investment valuation and model, limitations of enterprise risk management, environmental and social issues, acquisitions and disposals, the pace of the growth in Fiera Capital's AUM, indebtedness, market rates and prices, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, recession, credit, liquidity, taxation, ownership structure and potential dilution, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material factors and assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including, without limitation: management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, the successful completion of strategic transactions, acquisitions, divestitures or other growth or optimization strategies, the accuracy of estimates, assumptions and judgments under applicable accounting policies, and the absence of any material change in accounting standards and policies applicable to the Company, the absence of material variation in interest rates, the absence of any significant changes to the Company's effective tax rate, investment returns being in line with the Company's expectations and consistent with historical trends, the absence of unexpected changes in the economic, competitive, asset management, legal or regulatory environment or actions by regulatory authorities that could have a material impact on the business or operations of the Company or its business partners, the absence of significant fluctuations in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and other currencies (including the U.S. dollar and the pound sterling), and the non-materialization of risk factors or other factors mentioned above or discussed elsewhere in this press release or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca that could influence the Company's performance or results.

Readers are cautioned that the preceding list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and that other risks and uncertainties could affect the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties, including those not currently known to Fiera Capital or currently deemed immaterial, could also have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, operations or financial results. When relying on forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other disclosure made by Fiera Capital, investors and others should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties listed above, along with other potential events that could affect the Company's financial condition, operations, performance or results.

Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe management's expectations as at the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after that date. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf in order to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions .

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

