Fiera Capital reports December 31, 2019 preliminary assets under management

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or "the Firm"), a leading independent asset management firm, today reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$169.7 billion as at December 31, 2019, an increase of C$5.0 billion, or 3.0%, compared to AUM of C$164.7 billion as at September 30, 2019.

As at December 31, 2019, the distribution of AUM by market is C$96.3 billion for Institutional, C$33.9 billion for Private Wealth, and C$39.5 billion for Retail.









(in C$ billions) AUM as at Q-o-Q Change Y-o-Y Change Markets December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in $B) (%) (in $B) (%) Institutional 96.3 92.8 72.0 3.5 3.8% 24.3 33.8% Private Wealth 33.9 33.5 31.3 0.4 1.2% 2.6 8.3% Retail 39.5 38.4 33.4 1.1 2.9% 6.1 18.3% Total 169.7 164.7 136.7 5.0 3.0% 33.0 24.1%

Compared to September 30, 2019 AUM of C$164.7 billion, market appreciation and net inflows contributed increases of C$4.8 billion and C$1.6 billion, respectively. These were partly offset by an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of C$1.4 billion.

Large institutional mandates won in Europe and the United States accounted for a significant portion of organic growth during the fourth quarter.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$169.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. The Firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investors Relations and Public Affairs, Fiera Capital Corporation, +1 514 954-6619, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fieracapital.com

