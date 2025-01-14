MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), a leading independent asset management firm, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Top Performer at the Global Manager Research ("GMR") 2024 Top Performer Awards. This award recognizes asset managers and funds which are available to Canadian Institutional investors.

The Fiera Canadian Equity Fossil Fuel Free Ethical Strategy, U.S. Equity Ethical Fund, and Balanced Ethical Fund have each achieved top 3% rankings within their respective categories, distinguishing themselves among 154, 208, and 146 funds, respectively. Award winners are determined using a weighted blend of the following criteria: 5-Year rate of return (50%), standard deviation (25%), and Sharpe Ratio (25%), as of September 30, 2024.

"Being recognized as a Top Performer by Global Manager Research for the second consecutive year reflects the strength of our investment philosophy and our dedication to delivering consistent value for our clients," said Jean Michel, Executive Director, President and Chief Investment Officer of Fiera Public Markets. "This recognition highlights the effectiveness of our Public Markets strategies, all of which are built on diligent research, proactive management and a strong commitment to sustainable growth."

"These awards reflect the exceptional quality of our investment strategies and the outstanding dedication of our teams. Their commitment to innovation drives our progress and solidifies our standing as a global leader in asset management. It's this innovation that enhances our client partnerships and reinforces our leadership in the industry," said Maxime Ménard President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations, and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

