Bruno Guilmette appointed Global Head of Infrastructure at Fiera Capital, bringing more than 25 years of leadership in infrastructure investment, renewable energy and capital markets.

Ciaran Henry named Global Head of Investor Relations, Infrastructure Strategies at Fiera Capital, bringing deep asset class expertise and longstanding institutional relationships to enhance client engagement and support investor relations activities.

The changes in Fiera Capital's team are designed to expand Fiera Infrastructure's ability to deliver tailored client solutions across the capital stack, with robust sourcing, execution, and risk management for institutional investors worldwide.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), a leading independent global asset manager, today announced changes to its global infrastructure strategy to facilitate a more integrated infrastructure debt and equity capability. Fiera Capital's infrastructure business manages approximately $5.5 billion in assets and is supported by a team of more than 30 professionals across key global markets.

The integrated approach is expected to expand the range of strategies available to institutional investors, enhance access to opportunities across sectors and regions, and strengthen execution and risk oversight. It should also offer Fiera Capital and its partners, the flexibility to design capital structures that align with each client's investment objectives and governance requirements.

To lead this next phase, Fiera Capital has appointed Bruno Guilmette as Global Head of Infrastructure. In this role, Bruno will work closely with the Fiera Capital team and its partners to deliver a more seamless client experience across strategies. Mr. Guilmette brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across infrastructure investment, renewable energy, and capital markets. He held senior roles at La Caisse before joining PSP Investments, where he launched and built its infrastructure strategy into a platform with $9 billion in assets. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Boralex, a renewable power producer operating in Canada, France, the UK, and the U.S. He also serves on the Board and Investment Committee of the Canada Infrastructure Bank and is a former board member of the Global Infrastructure Investor Association. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from HEC Montréal and an MBA in International Business and Finance from McGill University. A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and CFA charter holder, Mr. Guilmette also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Alina Osorio will step down as President of Fiera Infrastructure but continues to sit on its Board of Directors and Investment Committee. She also remains a minority shareholder of Fiera Infrastructure.

Ciaran Henry joins as Global Head of Investor Relations. He brings extensive leadership experience in global institutional distribution, having served as Senior Vice-President and Head of Distribution for Europe and Asia at Fiera Capital, where he led capital raising across infrastructure, credit, and private equity. Most recently, he was Managing Director at Brookwood Financial Limited in London, following his role as Partner at Sagard. Mr. Henry has cultivated a strong network of institutional relationships across Europe, Asia, and North America and will work closely with Fiera Capital's distribution teams and Fiera Infrastructure to position their offerings and strengthen relationships with institutional investors worldwide.

"This is a significant milestone for Fiera Capital's Infrastructure asset class and for our clients," said John Valentini, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Private Markets. "Further coordinating our debt and equity expertise should allow us to deliver more flexible, precise and scalable solutions. Our global infrastructure team, led by Bruno, will collaborate with the infrastructure debt team at Fiera Capital and the infrastructure equity team at Fiera Infrastructure. Bruno's leadership at Fiera Capital, along with Ciaran strengthening our global investor relationships, should ensure that Fiera Capital has the leadership in place to capture the full potential of the global infrastructure market. We are also grateful to Alina for building a strong foundation at Fiera Infrastructure and for continuing to provide valuable continuity on the Board and Investment Committee during this transition."

"Joining Fiera Capital at a moment of strong momentum for the infrastructure asset class, I look forward to building on the firm's track record in close collaboration with the global leadership team and colleagues of Fiera Infrastructure. My focus will be on scaling the business and enhancing origination, structuring and risk capabilities across key markets," said Bruno Guilmette.

Mr. Henry added, "Institutional investors are looking for breadth of opportunity with the agility to adapt to changing market conditions. Fiera Capital's global infrastructure platform is designed to meet that need, supported by a global team."

This marks a significant step in the evolution of Fiera Capital's infrastructure business and underscores the firm's commitment to expanding its capabilities in this asset class for the benefit of institutional investors.

