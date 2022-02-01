New structure receives strong support from Fiera Capital clients

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced that the previously communicated sub-advisory partnership with StonePine Asset Management ("StonePine") has been established. The structure provides for the continuation of a relationship that has created significant value for the Company's clients and shareholders for more than 12 years.

The mutually beneficial structure was the outcome of thorough strategic planning by Fiera Capital and was designed to preserve the value proposition for Fiera Capital clients and shareholders. The structure received strong support from Fiera Capital clients, who will continue to benefit from the Montreal-based StonePine Global Equity team's investment management services and Fiera Capital's top-tier Institutional operating model.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$188.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About StonePine Asset Management

StonePine, founded in 2021, is a private, employee-owned investment manager. The firm is singularly focused on helping clients succeed by investing in what we believe to be the highest quality companies worldwide and owning them for the long term. StonePine manages three strategies (Global, International, and US Equities) for a predominantly institutional client base. For more information, please contact Thomas Clancy, Head of Client Relations at [email protected].

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Analysts and investors, Marie-France Guay, Senior Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 294-5878, [email protected]; Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-6619; [email protected]; Media inquiries - Global, Alex-Anne Carrier, Senior Advisor, External Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 262-5668, [email protected]