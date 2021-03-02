/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

MONTREAL, March 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (the "Manager" or "Fiera Capital"), the manager of Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: FRL.UN), announced today that the Fund will be terminated on or about May 28, 2021.

As set out in the Fund's declaration of trust, the Fund does not have a fixed termination date. However, the Manager may terminate the Fund without the approval of unitholders if the Manager believes that it is no longer economically practical to continue the Fund or that it would no longer be in the best interest of the Fund to do so. Given the current size of the Fund and its related expenses, the Manager has determined that it is in the best interest of the Fund to be terminated. Following the satisfaction of, or provision for all liabilities of the Fund, the net assets of the Fund will be distributed to the unitholders of the Fund on a pro rata basis and the Fund will be terminated.

The Manager will request that the units of the Fund be delisted from the TSX. It is expected that the units of the Fund will be delisted from the TSX on or about May 21, 2021.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$180.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

