Fiera Capital Corporation Announces Redemption of its 5.00% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due June 30, 2023

MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ) announced today that it has delivered notice to the registered holder of the Company's outstanding 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2023 (the "Debentures) to the effect that pursuant to the provisions of the trust indenture governing the Debentures dated December 21, 2017 (the "Indenture"), the Company will redeem all issued and outstanding Debentures, effective June 30, 2022 (the "Redemption Date").

There is $86,250,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures issued and outstanding as at the date hereof.

On the Redemption Date, subject to compliance with the Indenture, holders of the Debentures (unless converted prior to the Redemption Date in accordance with the terms of the Indenture) will receive a repayment of $1,000 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debenture. On the same date, the last interest payment will be made to holders of record on May 20, 2022. The rights of the holders of the Debentures under the terms thereof and under the Indenture shall cease to be effective as of the Redemption Date.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately $174.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

