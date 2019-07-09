Fiera Capital Corporation announces exercise in full and closing of over-allotment option in connection with bought deal public offering of 5.60% Senior Subordinated Unsecured Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, July 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ) is pleased to announce that it has issued an additional $10 million aggregate principal amount of 5.60% senior subordinated unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") following the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with Fiera Capital's previously completed public offering of Debentures.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 5.60% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on January 31 and July 31 of each year, with the first interest payment on January 31, 2020. The Debentures will mature on July 31, 2024. The Debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSZ.DB.A".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund recently announced acquisitions, to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint-bookrunners and co-leads, on behalf of a syndicate co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including business and economic conditions and Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking statements relating to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend" or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

These risks include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions, the nature of the financial services industry, and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Fiera Capital's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, and its latest Annual Report and Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document, and Fiera Capital assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$144.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. The Company provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514-954-6619, melsayed@fieracapital.com

