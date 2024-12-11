MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Beverly M. Bearden as a new independent member of its board of directors, effective immediately. With Ms. Bearden's appointment, the total number of directors on the Company's Board of Directors has been increased from 9 to 10.

Ms. Bearden was Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Natixis Investment Managers ("Natixis IM") where she was responsible for overseeing Natixis IM's U.S. affiliates as well as the global legal, compliance, and public relations functions. Ms. Bearden also served on the Executive Committee, Strategic Committee and Management Committee of Natixis IM. Prior to this role, she was the Global Head of Human Resources at Natixis IM. She notably chaired the compensation committees of the board of directors of the US affiliates of Natixis IM globally. Ms. Bearden has more than 30 years' experience in the financial industry, including several years at New England Financial and Citicorp Information Resources.

"I am thrilled to join the board at Fiera Capital and engage directly with its strategic initiatives at such a dynamic period in its history," said Ms. Bearden. "It is an honor to contribute to the company's growth and success."

Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Global Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Capital, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Beverly to our board. Her deep understanding of the U.S. and global investment landscape will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our regional presence and uphold the highest standards of governance. Beverly's vast knowledge of the investment management industry as well as her experience in operations, distribution, compensation and governance will complement the varied skills of Fiera Capital's current directors."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

Media inquiries: Yasmine Sardouk, Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 514-299-1669