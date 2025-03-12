Fiera Acquires Over 10% of Green Impact Partners

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Private Debt Inc. (the "Fiera Manager"), in its capacity as the sole shareholder of Fiera Private Debt Fund GP Inc. ("Fiera Private Debt GP") and the manager of Fiera Private Debt Fund V LP ("Fund V") and Fiera Private Debt Fund VI LP ("Fund VI"), has acquired control of an aggregate of 4,086,665 common shares ("Common Shares") of Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP") pursuant to an order of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (the "Acquisitions"). The Common Shares were distributed to Fiera Private Debt GP, in its capacity as general partner of Fund V and Fund VI, by the court-appointed receiver and manager of all the assets, properties and undertakings of Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. and certain others in partial reduction of debt owing to Fiera Private Debt GP in its capacity as general partner of Fund V and Fund VI.

On October 18, 2024, Fiera Manager, as manager of Fund V and Fund VI, acquired control of an aggregate of 271,721 Common Shares at a deemed value of $3.45 per Common Share for an aggregate amount of approximately $937,437. On October 23, 2024, Fiera Manager, as manager of Fund V and Fund VI, acquired control of an aggregate of 3,814,944 Common Shares at a deemed value of $3.48 per Common Share for an aggregate amount of approximately $13,276,005.

Following the Acquisitions, Fiera Manager has control of (and Fiera Private Debt GP has ownership of) 4,086,665 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.0% of the outstanding Common Shares. Prior to the Acquisitions, Fiera Manager did not control any Common Shares and Fiera Private Debt GP held no Common Shares on its own behalf or in its capacity as general partner of Fund V and Fund VI.

Subject to applicable law, Fiera Manager, in its capacity as manager of Fund V and Fund VI, will continue to review the holdings of GIP securities and, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, GIP's business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may increase or decrease the investment in the securities of GIP.

An Early Warning Report in respect of the Acquisitions will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please refer to the contact listed below.

About Fiera Manager

Fiera Manager was incorporated in the province of Quebec and its principal business is acting as the manager for a suite of credit strategies including Fund V and Fund VI.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Fiera Manager's investment objectives and future intentions with respect to GIP. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations about future events, and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding such future expectations. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and Fiera Private Debt GP is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

