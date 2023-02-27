Fielding Dental Healthcare reveals plans for a 'HealthCare Hub': the first full-service offer of its kind in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Fielding Dental Healthcare announced the purchase of a 13,500 sq/ft building in Burlington, Ontario's downtown core, with plans to create a HealthCare Hub of key medical professionals, all under one roof. This endeavour aims to offer quality, convenience and access to serving families' diverse healthcare needs in one of Ontario's fastest-growing communities.

Currently, Fielding Dental Healthcare serves over 2500 families in their community in an innovative facility that focuses on oral health's overarching role in maintaining overall well-being. Their whole-body approach supports plans for their HealthCare Hub, which will include a future clinical floor with state-of-the-art technology in dental implants, 3D digital scanning and dentures, a family medical practice and other valued medical offices and services. Creating a community-focused medical hub allows Fielding Dental Healthcare to take the patient-focused care they provide to the next level, for the next generation.

"As the state of our healthcare continues to evolve and change, I believe everyone deserves healthcare providers who demand high standards and exceptional quality and care for their patients," says Dr Ben Fielding, one sibling of three as part of this family-run business. "Collaboration is a key contributor to strengthening our community and part of our long-standing reputation for exceptional holistic care for our patients." continues Dr Ben.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) continue to be at the forefront of their plans, with the addition of gender-neutral facilities, accessibility features for those with a disability, and a diverse team who speak over a dozen languages to ensure vocabulary is never a barrier to quality and safety.

"With over 40 years' expertise designing a healthcare practice that now includes all three of my children, I wanted to ensure our legacy incorporates stability for our family and the community around us," Dr David Fielding includes. "We've always done what we can to ensure the community is stronger and believe now is the time to take this critical next step in looking after future generations."

