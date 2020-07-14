Fieldex Exploration Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) is pleased to announce that at an annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), Fieldex's shareholders elected Thibaut Seregal, Sylvain Champagne, Pierre Vézina, Pascal Germain and Gilles Laverdière, as directors of Fieldex. Following the Meeting, Fieldex's Board of Directors re-appointed Thibaut Seregal as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fieldex and appointed Sylvain Champagne as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Fieldex in replacement of Donald Lacasse. The Board of Directors and management of Fieldex would like to thank Mr. Lacasse for his valued contribution over years and wish him the very best in their future endeavours.

At the Meeting, Fieldex's shareholders also approved resolutions (i) appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Fieldex, (ii) ratifying, approving and confirming the amendment to the stock option plan of Fieldex to convert it to a "10% rolling" stock option plan, the whole as more fully-described in Fieldex's management information circular dated June 12, 2020 prepared in connection with the Meeting; (iii) authorizing an amendment to the Articles of Fieldex so as to change its corporate name from Fieldex Exploration Inc. to "Fokus Mining Corporation / Corporation Minière Fokus" or such other name as may be selected by the Board of Directors of Fieldex in its discretion (the "Change of Name"). Fieldex will announce the effective date of the Change of Name in a subsequent press release.

In other news, Fieldex announces that it has sold its 80% interest in seven mining claims and 100% interest in three mining claims comprising the Golden Moon property to an arm's length acquirer for $15,000. The Golden Moon property is located 5.5 kilometres southwest from the town of Chibougamau and consists of ten mining claims, covering approximately 361 hectares in the Obalski Township in the Province of Québec.

About Fieldex

Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.

For further information: Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: (819) 762-0609, Fax: (819) 762-0097, Email: [email protected], www.fieldexexploration.com

Related Links

www.fieldexexploration.com

