Field Trip Virtually Opens The Market

A leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, Field Trip is developing next generation psychedelic molecules and the clinical infrastructure to deliver psychedelics at scale. Through its Field Trip Discovery division, Field Trip is advancing clinical work on FT-104, a novel psychedelic molecule, and through its Field Trip Health division, the company is creating a global brand of psychedelic-assisted therapy and ketamine-assisted therapy centres to more effectively address depression, anxiety addiction and other mental health conditions.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday June 7, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Amy Bonwick, [email protected]