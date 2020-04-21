Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. Announces Launch of Virtual Psychedelic Therapy and COVID-Coping Therapy

New online therapy offerings being launched in response to unique complexities of COVID-related stress, and offered for free to front-line medical workers

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. ("Field Trip" or the "Company"), the world's first mental wellness company focused exclusively on psychedelics and psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Field Trip Health Inc., today announced the launch of the world's first virtual psychedelic therapy services.

The first two offerings that will be made available through Field Trip Health's online platform will be the Company's internally developed Psychedelic Breathing technique plus Integration Therapy, which has been designed to help people open up to deeper level emotions through breathing techniques, and its COVID Coping Therapy, which follows a conventional therapy format, which has been developed uniquely to help people manage the stresses of these turbulent times. Both services will be available exclusively online at www.fieldtriphealth.com/virtual-therapy , starting for people in Ontario then rolling out to the States of New York and California shortly thereafter.

Psychedelic Breathing Plus Integration Therapy

"Different breathing exercises and techniques have been known to alter consciousness and create psychedelic experiences that open people up to greater emotional awareness and depth," said Ronan Levy, Field Trip's Executive Chairman. "In addition, studies have shown that different breathing techniques, when combined with psychotherapy can reduce symptoms associated with Major Depressive Disorder1, PTSD2 and anxiety3, and may also improve self-esteem3. This is why we've worked quickly to develop techniques and protocols that we can make available online and through virtual care, particularly given that in person sessions are unavailable during these challenging times."

As part of this therapeutic offering, Field Trip clients will follow a 30-60 minute guided Psychedelic Breathing exercise video online before participating in a 50-minute telephone/teleconference call with a therapist who will provide integration services that can be specifically tailored toward processing the emotions around COVID-19 if desired.

COVID Coping Therapy

In addition to virtual psychedelic therapy, Field Trip has announced the availability of its therapists to provide therapy specific to coping with COVID-related stress and anxiety. This therapy is designed to help people work through the many emotions that are likely coming up these days, and help them develop greater resilience until life gets back to the new post-COVID normal.

New Services Available for Free to Front-Line Medical Workers

Field Trip is also pleased to announce that it will be making initial access to these new virtual services available for free to medical workers who are on the front lines of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The people who are working on the front line of our medical response to the pandemic epitomize the definition of heroism, putting their own lives on the line for the sake of others," added Levy. "At Field Trip, we are happy to help you however we can as you save the lives of our friends and neighbours. We hope that you will take advantage of these services and tools to help you manage through these times."

