Field Effect Named MDR Leader by Info-Tech for Fourth Consecutive Year

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a global cybersecurity company specializing in managed detection and response (MDR), has been recognized by Info-Tech Research Group as a Leader in the 2025 Managed Detection and Response Data Quadrant Report from its SoftwareReviews platform. This marks Field Effect's fourth consecutive year earning the distinction (2022–2025).

Based on 423 verified user reviews, the largest dataset in the MDR report's history, Field Effect achieved a 9.5/10 composite score, 98% likeliness to recommend, and a +98 Net Emotional Footprint, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction and trust.

"Field Effect remains undisputed in our MDR category. Their continued dominance here is, in large part, rooted in the product's unique ARO approach to the alert fatigue problem, which surfaces alerts as actions, recommendations, and observations to provide jargon-free, rapidly actionable threat guidance to busy SOC agents and IT leaders," said Fred Chagnon, Principal Research Director, Security.

Proven Leadership in MDR Capabilities

Field Effect was recognized as a Leader across major Vendor Capability categories, including:

Quality of features

Business value created

Product strategy and rate of improvement

Usability and intuitiveness

Vendor support

Ease of data integration, administration, and implementation

Availability and quality of training

The company also led in key Product Feature categories such as:

Real-time threat and anomaly detection, use of the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, and vulnerability management

IoC focus and management, risk scoring, and remediation actions

These results highlight the strength of Field Effect MDR, the company's unified managed detection and response platform that integrates endpoint, network, and cloud monitoring to deliver comprehensive threat detection and response through a single, easy-to-use interface.

"Being recognized as an MDR leader for the fourth consecutive year is an incredible honour -- and it means even more because it comes directly from our partners and customers," said Matt Holland, Founder and CEO of Field Effect. "Our mission has always been to make intelligence-grade cybersecurity accessible to every organization, and this recognition shows we're achieving that goal."

About Field Effect

Field Effect is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make intelligence-grade protection accessible to organizations of every size. Its flagship platform, Field Effect MDR, delivers holistic managed detection and response (MDR) by combining advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and expert support into one seamless solution.

Learn more at www.fieldeffect.com .

SOURCE Field Effect

Media Contact: Jane Harwood, Director of Marketing, Field Effect Software Inc., [email protected], www.fieldeffect.com