Field Effect and Beauceron Partner to Build Stronger Cybersecurity for Businesses

North American cybersecurity innovators unite to tackle both human and technical sides of cyber risk.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a leader in managed detection and response (MDR), today announced a new partnership with Beauceron Security, a recognized security awareness training provider. This collaboration brings together two companies with a shared mission: to help organizations across North America strengthen resilience against cyber threats by fortifying both technological and human defenses.

Cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting human behavior through phishing and social engineering. Through this partnership, Beauceron Security's awareness training will now be available as an upgrade to Field Effect's award-winning MDR solution. This combination lowers the risk of successful attacks, empowering employees with the knowledge and tools to spot and report threats while maintaining industry-leading threat detection and response capabilities.

"Cybersecurity is as much about people as it is technology," said Matt Holland, CEO and founder of Field Effect. "This partnership gives organizations the tools to turn their employees into one their strongest defenses against cyberattacks, while keeping world-class protection in place behind the scenes."

The integration offers businesses and managed service providers a seamless way to:

Streamline visibility of both human and technical risks into a single pane of glass

Empower employees to make smarter decisions with dynamic, gamified training

Enable integrated email analysis for both simulated and legitimate phishing emails

Reduce breaches, downtime, and data loss with a layered defense

"Beauceron was built to change behavior, not just check a box," said David Shipley, CEO of Beauceron Security. "Working with Field Effect means organizations get the tools and visibility they need to protect themselves from today's most common cyber threats."

Together, Field Effect and Beauceron deliver a powerful solution that reduces risk, builds resilience, and fosters a culture where cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.

About Field Effect

Field Effect is a leading cybersecurity company making advanced threat protection accessible to organizations of all sizes. Its flagship MDR solution provides intelligence-grade prevention, detection, and response across networks, cloud, and endpoints.

About Beauceron

Beauceron Security motivates people to make smarter technology choices so they can reduce cyber risk and thrive in a digital world. Its technology helps organizations reduce human-centric cyber risk faster than traditional awareness programs and delivers the world's leading security behavior and culture solution to organizations in every industry from 10 people to 100,000+.

Media Contact: Jane Harwood, 506-378-0177, [email protected]