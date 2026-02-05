Field Effect Issued New U.S. Patent for Actionable Cybersecurity Alerting Technology

The company's second U.S. patent covers its proprietary Action, Recommendation, and Observation (ARO) system for network monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Field Effect Software Inc., a leader in managed detection and response (MDR), has announced that it has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its innovative approach to cybersecurity alerting and risk mitigation.

The patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,464,028 B2, titled "Systems and Methods for Network Monitoring, Reporting, and Risk Mitigation," protects the technology behind Field Effect's Action, Recommendation, and Observation (ARO) framework.

Field Effect's ARO system is designed to help organizations and managed service providers (MSPs) respond more effectively to cyber risk by delivering contextualized, actionable insights rather than overwhelming technical notifications.

AROs are structured alerts that provide security teams with a recommended action, prioritized next step or contextual observation to accelerate response and reduce uncertainty.

"Cybersecurity teams are flooded with data, but what they need most is clarity and direction," said Matt Holland, CEO and Founder of Field Effect. "This patent recognizes the innovation behind our ARO approach, which enables Field Effect MDR to distill sophisticated threat intelligence into actions, recommendations, and observations that drive faster understanding and better cybersecurity outcomes."

Unlike traditional alerting systems that generate high volumes of technical alerts, Field Effect's ARO framework combines advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and expert human oversight to support more efficient decision-making and response.

"This is our second issued patent, and it reflects the dedication and ingenuity of our team and our focus on delivering an industry-leading cybersecurity experience," Holland added. "We look forward to continuing to set new standards in cybersecurity protection and delivering even greater clarity to our customers and partners."

For more information about Field Effect and its managed detection and response solutions, visit www.fieldeffect.com .

About Field Effect

Field Effect Software Inc. is a global cybersecurity company delivering managed detection and response (MDR) to help organizations detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats. Through a combination of advanced technology, expert-led threat intelligence, and human-centered security delivery, Field Effect enables customers and partners to reduce risk and strengthen cyber resilience.

SOURCE Field Effect

Media Contact: Jane Harwood, [email protected]