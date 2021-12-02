Fidelity Virtually Closes the Market

Fidelity, one of Canada's leading investment management firms, manages over $205 billion in assets under management (as of November 2, 2021) on behalf of individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

Fidelity's mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead by offering investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

Investors with Fidelity can access a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products, alternative mutual funds and a high net worth program. For more information visit: http://www.fidelity.ca .

