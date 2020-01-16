Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Fund Merger

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced plans to merge Fidelity Event Driven Opportunities Fund into Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Fund. The plans also include a proposed merger of Fidelity Event Driven Opportunities Class and Fidelity Event Driven Opportunities Currency Neutral Class into Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Class. The proposed mergers are expected to be complete on or around June 2020 and are subject to regulatory approval and approval or recommendation of Fidelity's Boards of Directors or Independent Review Committee.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $142 billion in assets under management (as at December 31, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, Factor ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus before investing. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fidelity.ca

