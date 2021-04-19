TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced that, effective April 26, 2021, risk ratings on the following Fidelity mutual funds will change:

Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating

(April 26, 2021) Fidelity Growth Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Fidelity Growth Class Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Fidelity Global Growth Class Portfolio Medium Low to Medium Fidelity Global Consumer Industries Fund Medium to High Medium Fidelity Global Consumer Industries Class Medium to High Medium Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund High Medium to High Fidelity Technology Innovators Class High Medium to High

The investment objectives and strategies will remain unchanged.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $189 billion in assets under management (as of April 16, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

