TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the closure of purchases by new investors into Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Class (together referred to as the "Funds"), effective on or about July 26, 2022.

Fidelity is committed to delivering long-term investment performance to help financial advisors and investors achieve their financial goals. Fidelity is making the proactive decision to limit inflows to preserve the integrity of the Funds' strategies, as well as to seek to maximize return potential for existing investors.

No action is required by investors, and those who already own the Funds will continue to do so. Existing investors who currently own the Funds may continue to make additional purchases.

For advisors and investors who may be interested in considering other Fidelity funds managed by portfolio manager Hugo Lavallée, Fidelity Greater Canada Fund and Fidelity Climate Leadership Fund remain open and available for purchases.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $181 billion in assets under management (as at June 20, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in mutual funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

