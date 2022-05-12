TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the following terminations effective August 19, 2022 (the "Termination Date").

Terminating funds (hereafter referred to as the "Funds"):

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF (Ticker: FCHY) Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF Fund Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF (Ticker: FCHH) Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF Fund

As part of its normal course of business, Fidelity regularly reviews its product line-up with a goal of streamlining offerings for investors. The decision to terminate the Funds was part of this process.

Fidelity is committed to providing a seamless transition for investors in the Funds.

Prior to the Termination Date, Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF and Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF will declare, pay, and automatically reinvest a final distribution to investors in these funds. The final regular monthly distribution will be declared and paid in July 2022. Additionally, Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF Fund and Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF Fund will also pay and automatically reinvest a final distribution to its investors.

Investors in the Funds will be sent a notice of termination at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date. Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF and Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at Fidelity's request, at the close of business on or about August 19, 2022.

Investors will be able to switch into other Fidelity ETFs and/or mutual funds or redeem their securities prior to the Termination Date, subject to the procedures and requirements set out in the relevant prospectus(es).

Fidelity encourages investors in the Funds to speak with their financial advisors about the Terminations and to review their options.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]