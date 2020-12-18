TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced plans to merge Fidelity Frontier Emerging Markets Fund into Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund. The proposed merger is expected to be completed in or around April or May 2021 and is subject to approval by Fidelity's Board of Directors and Independent Review Committee.

