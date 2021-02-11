TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced a fund merger as part of Fidelity's review of its product line-up.

Further to its December 18, 2020 press release, Fidelity will merge the following funds (the "Merger") effective after the close of business on or about June 4, 2021 (the "Effective Date"):

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Fidelity Frontier Emerging Markets Fund Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund

The Independent Review Committee has approved the Merger. Investors in Fidelity Frontier Emerging Markets Fund will be mailed a notice at least 60 days prior to the Merger.

As of the Effective Date, securityholders will automatically cease to hold units of Fidelity Frontier Emerging Markets Fund and will become securityholders in Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund. Investors will be able to voluntarily switch into other Fidelity mutual funds or redeem their securities prior to the Effective Date. Fidelity Frontier Emerging Markets Fund will be closed to new investors as of close of business on or about February 11, 2021. The Merger is expected to be completed on a tax-deferred basis.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in Mutual funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

