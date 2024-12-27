Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2024 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français
TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds").
On December 18, 2024, Fidelity announced estimated 2024 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, including material changes for Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF (FEPY/FEPY.U), Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF (FCCL), Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF (FCIL), Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL), Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO) and Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2024 press release for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds.
Unitholders of record as of December 27, 2024 will receive a per unit cash distribution, payable on December 31, 2024, as detailed in the table below:
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Final Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
0.13818
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
0.11387
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUH
|
0.10228
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
0.08940
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International
|
FCID
|
0.09711
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic
|
FCCB
|
0.06691
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Short
|
FCSB
|
0.07967
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.11459
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian
|
FCMI
|
0.05938
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly
|
FCGI
|
0.05399
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Investment
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.10608
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Equity Premium
|
FEPY/
FEPY.U
|
0.17717
|
31613F100
|
CA31613F1009
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Low
|
FCCL
|
0.23393
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
0.10291
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCQ
|
0.13951
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
0.13759
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
|
FCQH
|
0.13199
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Value ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.09110
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
0.05363
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value
|
FCVH
|
0.05100
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Low
|
FCIL
|
0.16572
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity International
|
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
|
0.28508
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International
|
FCIV
|
0.34006
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Sustainable
|
FCSW
|
0.34434
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian
|
FCCM
|
0.11897
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum
|
FCMO/
FCMO.U
|
0.04151
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity International
|
FCIM
|
0.16159
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity All-in-One
|
FBAL
|
0.18364
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity All-in-One
|
FGRO
|
0.16157
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Advantage
|
FBTC/
FBTC.U
|
-
|
31580V104
|
CA31580V1040
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One
|
FCNS
|
0.19303
|
31581E101
|
CA31581E1016
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity All-in-One Equity
|
FEQT
|
0.12876
|
31581D103
|
CA31581D1033
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Advantage Ether
|
FETH/
FETH.U
|
-
|
31580Y702
|
CA31580Y7028
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global
|
FINN/
FINN.U
|
-
|
316241108
|
CA3162411084
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity All-Canadian
|
FCCA
|
0.16824
|
315813105
|
CA3158131050
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity All-International
|
FCIN
|
0.16621
|
31581R102
|
CA31581R1029
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity All-American
|
FCAM
|
0.06684
|
315812107
|
CA3158121077
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Final Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Tactical High
|
FTHI
|
0.02690
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Large
|
FCLC
|
0.20297
|
31606J788
|
CA31606J7886
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Small Cap
|
FCGS/
FCGS.U
|
0.01994
|
31624Q822
|
CA31624Q8222
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Greater Canada
|
FCGC
|
0.00564
|
31620X730
|
CA31620X7302
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian
|
FCLS
|
-
|
31610F822
|
CA31610F8221
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Long/Short
|
FLSA/ FLSA.U
|
-
|
31624U823
|
CA31624U8234
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Value
|
FGLS
|
-
|
31623A828
|
CA31623A8288
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Market Neutral
|
FMNA
|
-
|
31623B701
|
CA31623B7016
|
Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Equity+
|
FGEP/ FGEP.U
|
-
|
316215102
|
CA3162151029
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Emerging
|
FCEM
|
0.18637
|
31613T795
|
CA31613T7950
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Equity+
|
FGEB
|
0.08437
|
316220102
|
CA3162201022
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
