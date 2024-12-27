Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2024 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Dec 27, 2024, 18:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds").

On December 18, 2024, Fidelity announced estimated 2024 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, including material changes for Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF (FEPY/FEPY.U), Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF (FCCL), Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF (FCIL), Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL), Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO) and Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2024 press release for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds.

Unitholders of record as of December 27, 2024 will receive a per unit cash distribution, payable on December 31, 2024, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Final Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.13818

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.11387

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.10228

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

0.08940

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.09711

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.06691

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond
ETF

FCSB

0.07967

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.11459

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Canadian
Monthly High Income
ETF

FCMI

0.05938

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF

FCGI

0.05399

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment
Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.10608

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Equity Premium
Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

 

0.17717

31613F100

 

CA31613F1009

 

Monthly

 

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Canadian Low
Volatility ETF

FCCL

0.23393

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.10291

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Canadian High
Quality ETF

FCCQ

0.13951

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality
ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.13759

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

0.13199

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

0.09110

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

0.05363

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value
Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

0.05100

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Low
Volatility ETF

FCIL

0.16572

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Semi-Annually

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity International
High Quality ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

0.28508

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International
Value ETF

FCIV

0.34006

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Sustainable
World ETF

FCSW

0.34434

31642F105

CA31642F1053

Annually

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Canadian
Momentum ETF

FCCM

0.11897

31609W109

CA31609W1095

Annually

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity U.S. Momentum
ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

0.04151

31649P106

CA31649P1062

Annually

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity International
Momentum ETF

FCIM

0.16159

31623V103

CA31623V1031

Annually

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity All-in-One
Balanced ETF

FBAL

0.18364

315818104

CA3158181048

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity All-in-One
Growth ETF

FGRO

0.16157

31581P106

CA31581P1062

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Advantage
Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

-

31580V104

CA31580V1040

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One
Conservative ETF

FCNS

0.19303

31581E101

CA31581E1016

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity All-in-One Equity
ETF

FEQT

0.12876

31581D103

CA31581D1033

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Advantage Ether
ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

-

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global
Innovators® ETF

FINN/

FINN.U

-

316241108

CA3162411084

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity All-Canadian
Equity ETF

FCCA

0.16824

315813105

CA3158131050

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity All-International
Equity ETF

FCIN

0.16621

31581R102

CA31581R1029

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity All-American
Equity ETF

FCAM

0.06684

315812107

CA3158121077

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Final Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Tactical High
Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

0.02690

 

31642L664

CA31642L6641

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Large
Cap Fund (ETF Series)

FCLC

0.20297

31606J788

CA31606J7886

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Small Cap
Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

 

0.01994

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Greater Canada
Fund (ETF Series)

FCGC

0.00564

31620X730

CA31620X7302

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian
Long/Short Alternative
Fund (ETF Series)

FCLS

-

31610F822

CA31610F8221

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Long/Short
Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FLSA/ FLSA.U

-

31624U823

CA31624U8234

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Value
Long/Short Fund (ETF Series)

FGLS

-

31623A828

CA31623A8288

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Market Neutral
Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FMNA

-

31623B701

CA31623B7016

Annually

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Equity+
Fund (ETF Series)

FGEP/ FGEP.U

-

316215102

CA3162151029

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Emerging
Markets Fund (ETF Series)

FCEM

0.18637

31613T795

CA31613T7950

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Equity+
Balanced Fund (ETF Series)

FGEB

0.08437

316220102

CA3162201022

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $285 billion (as at December 13, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

