TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds").

On December 18, 2024, Fidelity announced estimated 2024 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, including material changes for Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF (FEPY/FEPY.U), Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF (FCCL), Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF (FCIL), Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL), Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO) and Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2024 press release for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds.

Unitholders of record as of December 27, 2024 will receive a per unit cash distribution, payable on December 31, 2024, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Final Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend ETF FCCD 0.13818 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.11387 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral ETF FCUH 0.10228 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 0.08940 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend ETF FCID 0.09711 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.06691 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond

ETF FCSB 0.07967 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.11459 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian

Monthly High Income

ETF FCMI 0.05938 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF FCGI 0.05399 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Investment

Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.10608 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Equity Premium

Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 0.17717 31613F100 CA31613F1009 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Low

Volatility ETF FCCL 0.23393 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Cboe Canada Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 0.10291 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian High

Quality ETF FCCQ 0.13951 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality

ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 0.13759 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Currency Neutral ETF FCQH 0.13199 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV 0.09110 31609U103 CA31609U1030 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 0.05363 31647E103 CA31647E1034 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value

Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 0.05100 31646E104 CA31646E1043 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Low

Volatility ETF FCIL 0.16572 31624M102 CA31624M1023 Semi-Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity International

High Quality ETF FCIQ/ FCIQ.U 0.28508 31623X109 CA31623X1096 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International

Value ETF FCIV 0.34006 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Sustainable

World ETF FCSW 0.34434 31642F105 CA31642F1053 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian

Momentum ETF FCCM 0.11897 31609W109 CA31609W1095 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity U.S. Momentum

ETF FCMO/ FCMO.U 0.04151 31649P106 CA31649P1062 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity International

Momentum ETF FCIM 0.16159 31623V103 CA31623V1031 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity All-in-One

Balanced ETF FBAL 0.18364 315818104 CA3158181048 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity All-in-One

Growth ETF FGRO 0.16157 31581P106 CA31581P1062 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Advantage

Bitcoin ETF® FBTC/ FBTC.U - 31580V104 CA31580V1040 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity All-in-One

Conservative ETF FCNS 0.19303 31581E101 CA31581E1016 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity All-in-One Equity

ETF FEQT 0.12876 31581D103 CA31581D1033 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Advantage Ether

ETF™ FETH/ FETH.U - 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global

Innovators® ETF FINN/ FINN.U - 316241108 CA3162411084 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity All-Canadian

Equity ETF FCCA 0.16824 315813105 CA3158131050 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity All-International

Equity ETF FCIN 0.16621 31581R102 CA31581R1029 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity All-American

Equity ETF FCAM 0.06684 315812107 CA3158121077 Annually Cboe Canada

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Final Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High

Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.02690 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Large

Cap Fund (ETF Series) FCLC 0.20297 31606J788 CA31606J7886 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Small Cap

Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) FCGS/ FCGS.U 0.01994 31624Q822 CA31624Q8222 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Greater Canada

Fund (ETF Series) FCGC 0.00564 31620X730 CA31620X7302 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian

Long/Short Alternative

Fund (ETF Series) FCLS - 31610F822 CA31610F8221 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Long/Short

Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FLSA/ FLSA.U - 31624U823 CA31624U8234 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Value

Long/Short Fund (ETF Series) FGLS - 31623A828 CA31623A8288 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Market Neutral

Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FMNA - 31623B701 CA31623B7016 Annually Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Equity+

Fund (ETF Series) FGEP/ FGEP.U - 316215102 CA3162151029 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Emerging

Markets Fund (ETF Series) FCEM 0.18637 31613T795 CA31613T7950 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Equity+

Balanced Fund (ETF Series) FGEB 0.08437 316220102 CA3162201022 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $285 billion (as at December 13, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

