Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2022 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").

On December 19, 2022, Fidelity announced estimated 2022 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including a material change for Fidelity Sustainable World ETF (FCSW). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 19, 2022 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.

Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 28, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 30, 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.10720

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

-

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

-

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

-

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

-

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.15067

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index

ETF

FCCB

0.05108

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.06145

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.13917

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly

High Income ETF

FCMI

0.04937

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF

FCGI

0.04353

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global

Investment Grade Bond

ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.09261

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low

Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.19268

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.11500

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.11726

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.18903

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.12886

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCQH

0.13112

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value

Index ETF

FCCV

0.10280

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Index

ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

-

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value

Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCVH

-

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Low

Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

0.35578

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

0.40179

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

Value Index ETF

FCIV

0.36814

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Sustainable

World ETF

FCSW

0.59301

31642F105

CA31642F1053

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Canadian

Momentum Index ETF

FCCM

0.17206

31609W109

CA31609W1095

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Momentum

Index ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

0.08048

31649P106

CA31649P1062

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Momentum

Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCMH

0.07726

31649R102

CA31649R1029

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

0.16852

31623V103

CA31623V1031

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Balanced ETF

FBAL

0.15382

315818104

CA3158181048

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Growth ETF

FGRO

0.18769

31581P106

CA31581P1062

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Advantage

Bitcoin ETF™

FBTC/

FBTC.U

-

31580V104

CA31580V1040

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Equity

ETF

FEQT

0.11601

31581D103

CA31581D1033

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Conservative ETF

FCNS

0.11641

31581E101

CA31581E1016

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Total Metaverse

Index ETF

FMTV

-

316422104

CA3164221044

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Advantage Ether

ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

-

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at December 13, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

