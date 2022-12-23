Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2022 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

Dec 23, 2022, 17:30 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").
On December 19, 2022, Fidelity announced estimated 2022 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including a material change for Fidelity Sustainable World ETF (FCSW). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 19, 2022 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.
Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 28, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 30, 2022.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.10720
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
-
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF
|
FCUH
|
-
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
-
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF
|
FCRH
|
-
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCID
|
0.15067
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index
ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.05108
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.06145
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.13917
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly
High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.04937
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.04353
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global
Investment Grade Bond
ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.09261
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low
Volatility Index ETF
|
FCCL
|
0.19268
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Index ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
0.11500
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Currency
Neutral Index ETF
|
FCLH
|
0.11726
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
Quality Index ETF
|
FCCQ
|
0.18903
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Index ETF
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
0.12886
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Currency Neutral Index
ETF
|
FCQH
|
0.13112
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Value
Index ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.10280
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index
ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
-
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value
Currency Neutral Index
ETF
|
FCVH
|
-
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Low
Volatility Index ETF
|
FCIL
|
0.35578
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International
High Quality Index ETF
|
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
|
0.40179
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International
Value Index ETF
|
FCIV
|
0.36814
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Sustainable
World ETF
|
FCSW
|
0.59301
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian
Momentum Index ETF
|
FCCM
|
0.17206
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum
Index ETF
|
FCMO/
FCMO.U
|
0.08048
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum
Currency Neutral Index
ETF
|
FCMH
|
0.07726
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International
Momentum Index ETF
|
FCIM
|
0.16852
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One
Balanced ETF
|
FBAL
|
0.15382
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One
Growth ETF
|
FGRO
|
0.18769
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Advantage
Bitcoin ETF™
|
FBTC/
FBTC.U
|
-
|
31580V104
|
CA31580V1040
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Equity
ETF
|
FEQT
|
0.11601
|
31581D103
|
CA31581D1033
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One
Conservative ETF
|
FCNS
|
0.11641
|
31581E101
|
CA31581E1016
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Total Metaverse
Index ETF
|
FMTV
|
-
|
316422104
|
CA3164221044
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Advantage Ether
ETF™
|
FETH/
FETH.U
|
-
|
31580Y702
|
CA31580Y7028
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
