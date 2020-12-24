Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2020 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2020 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").

On December 18, 2020, Fidelity announced estimated 2020 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF (FCID), Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF (FCCQ), Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF (FCQH) and Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (FCSB). Please be advised that the cash distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2020 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.

Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 29, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 31, 2020.

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.10857 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD 0.19305 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 0.21112 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 0.12588 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 0.15136 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 0.10285 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 0.21766 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL 0.10902 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 0.11627 31647N103 CA31647N1033 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 0.69698 31624M102 CA31624M1023 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 0.09198 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ 0.11334 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 0.10909 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ 0.11812 31623X109 CA31623X1096 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 0.27284 31642F105 CA31642F1053 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.05009 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.07927 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB - 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 0.12616 31615L105 CA31615L1058 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF FCHH 0.12997 31615M103 CA31615M1032 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.08717 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.09565 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 0.29177 31609U103 CA31609U1030 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV 0.22425 31647E103 CA31647E1034 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH 0.23354 31646E104 CA31646E1043 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 0.23246 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 0.21114 31609W109 CA31609W1095 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO 0.08324 31649P106 CA31649P1062 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 0.08614 31649R102 CA31649R1029 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 0.15330 31623V103 CA31623V1031 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG 0.10251 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $171 billion in assets under management (as at December 22, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

