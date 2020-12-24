Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2020 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
Dec 24, 2020, 13:33 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2020 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").
On December 18, 2020, Fidelity announced estimated 2020 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF (FCID), Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF (FCCQ), Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF (FCQH) and Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (FCSB). Please be advised that the cash distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2020 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.
Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 29, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 31, 2020.
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.10857
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCUD
|
0.19305
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCUH
|
0.21112
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
|
FCRR
|
0.12588
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCRH
|
0.15136
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCID
|
0.10285
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCCL
|
0.21766
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCUL
|
0.10902
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCLH
|
0.11627
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCIL
|
0.69698
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
|
FCCQ
|
0.09198
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
|
FCUQ
|
0.11334
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCQH
|
0.10909
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
|
FCIQ
|
0.11812
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
|
FCSW
|
0.27284
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.05009
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.07927
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB
|
-
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
FCHY
|
0.12616
|
31615L105
|
CA31615L1058
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCHH
|
0.12997
|
31615M103
|
CA31615M1032
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.08717
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.09565
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.29177
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
|
FCUV
|
0.22425
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCVH
|
0.23354
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
|
FCIV
|
0.23246
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
|
FCCM
|
0.21114
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
|
FCMO
|
0.08324
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCMH
|
0.08614
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
|
FCIM
|
0.15330
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG
|
0.10251
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $171 billion in assets under management (as at December 22, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]