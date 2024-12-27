Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2024 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

News provided byFidelity Investments Canada ULC
Dec 27, 2024, 18:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds").
On November 22, 2024 and December 18, 2024, Fidelity announced the estimated 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital gains distributions per unit for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, including material changes for Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF (FCCL), Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FCUL/FCUL.U), Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF (FCUQ/FCUQ.U), Fidelity U.S. Value ETF (FCUV/FCUV.U), Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF (FCIL), Fidelity International Value ETF (FCIV), Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF (FCCM), Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF (FCMO/FCMO.U), Fidelity International Momentum ETF (FCIM), Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL), Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO), Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS), Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF (FEQT), Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF (FINN/FINN.U), Fidelity All-American Equity ETF (FCAM), Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series) (FGEP/ FGEP.U) and Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series) (FGEB). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 22, 2024 and December 18, 2024 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds.
These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.
The ex-dividend date and the record date for the 2024 annual distributions is today, December 27, 2024 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2024.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Final annual capital gain per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($)
|
Final annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 13, 2024
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF
|
FCCD
|
30.3886
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
38.3656
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
0.10561
|
0.27527 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCUH
|
32.5025
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
44.9208
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
|
FCID
|
27.0886
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
22.8244
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
25.5466
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
21.6690
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
13.2580
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
14.0902
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
0.01312
|
0.09311 %
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
21.3398
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF
|
FEPY/
FEPY.U
|
28.0333
|
31613F100
|
CA31613F1009
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF
|
FCCL
|
35.8731
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
0.33953
|
0.94648 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
52.6936
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
0.63926
|
1.21316 %
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF
|
FCCQ
|
38.5454
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
66.1000
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
1.62590
|
2.45976 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCQH
|
58.5599
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Value ETF
|
FCCV
|
15.3113
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
0.02368
|
0.15466 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Value ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
20.3340
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
0.62086
|
3.05331 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCVH
|
18.5127
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF
|
FCIL
|
29.7773
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
0.34644
|
1.16344 %
|
Fidelity International High Quality ETF
|
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
|
39.9329
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International Value ETF
|
FCIV
|
34.5907
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
1.44547
|
4.17878 %
|
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
|
FCSW
|
49.0370
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
1.19046
|
2.42768 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF
|
FCCM
|
13.4855
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
0.71159
|
5.27670 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF
|
FCMO/
FCMO.U
|
17.4861
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
1.93698
|
11.07726 %
|
Fidelity International Momentum ETF
|
FCIM
|
13.1907
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
0.52644
|
3.99099 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
|
FBAL
|
13.3129
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
0.27551
|
2.06950 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
|
FGRO
|
15.2932
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
0.42155
|
2.75645 %
|
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®
|
FBTC/
FBTC.U
|
47.8609
|
31580V104
|
CA31580V1040
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF
|
FCNS
|
11.5791
|
31581E101
|
CA31581E1016
|
0.18155
|
1.56791 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF
|
FEQT
|
14.5586
|
31581D103
|
CA31581D1033
|
0.45077
|
3.09625 %
|
Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™
|
FETH/
FETH.U
|
74.5300
|
31580Y702
|
CA31580Y7028
|
0.00377
|
0.00506 %
|
Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF
|
FINN/
FINN.U
|
19.7577
|
316241108
|
CA3162411084
|
0.68403
|
3.46209 %
|
Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF
|
FCCA
|
12.1458
|
315813105
|
CA3158131050
|
0.17368
|
1.42996 %
|
Fidelity All-International Equity ETF
|
FCIN
|
11.3774
|
31581R102
|
CA31581R1029
|
0.25671
|
2.25632 %
|
Fidelity All-American Equity ETF
|
FCAM
|
13.5000
|
315812107
|
CA3158121077
|
0.60033
|
4.44689 %
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Final capital gain per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($)
|
Final annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 13, 2024
|
Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCLC
|
11.9079
|
31606J788
|
CA31606J7886
|
0.93422
|
7.84538 %
|
Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCGS/
FCGS.U
|
15.1206
|
31624Q822
|
CA31624Q8222
|
0.15982
|
1.05697 %
|
Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCGC
|
12.5812
|
31620X730
|
CA31620X7302
|
0.39092
|
3.10718 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCLS
|
12.0708
|
31610F822
|
CA31610F8221
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)
|
FLSA/ FLSA.U
|
11.9451
|
31624U823
|
CA31624U8234
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series)
|
FGLS
|
7.62260
|
31623A828
|
CA31623A8288
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series)
|
FMNA
|
10.1711
|
31623B701
|
CA31623B7016
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series)
|
FGEP/ FGEP.U
|
11.1863
|
316215102
|
CA3162151029
|
0.83485
|
7.46315 %
|
Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
FTHI
|
11.0775
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
0.24770
|
2.23606 %
|
Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCEM
|
10.5660
|
31613T795
|
CA31613T7950
|
0.24601
|
2.32832 %
|
Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series)
|
FGEB
|
10.9200
|
316220102
|
CA3162201022
|
0.51461
|
4.71255 %
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $285 billion (as at December 13, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
https://www.fidelity.ca
Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
Share this article