Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2024 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Dec 27, 2024, 18:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds").

On November 22, 2024 and December 18, 2024, Fidelity announced the estimated 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital gains distributions per unit for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, including material changes for Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF (FCCL), Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FCUL/FCUL.U),  Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF  (FCUQ/FCUQ.U), Fidelity U.S. Value ETF (FCUV/FCUV.U), Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF (FCIL), Fidelity International Value ETF (FCIV), Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF (FCCM), Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF (FCMO/FCMO.U), Fidelity International Momentum ETF (FCIM), Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL), Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO), Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS), Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF (FEQT), Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF (FINN/FINN.U), Fidelity All-American Equity ETF (FCAM), Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series) (FGEP/ FGEP.U) and Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series) (FGEB). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 22, 2024 and December 18, 2024 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds.

These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.

The ex-dividend date and the record date for the 2024 annual distributions is today, December 27, 2024 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Final annual capital gain per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($)

Final annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 13, 2024

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

30.3886

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

38.3656

31645M107

CA31645M1077

0.10561

0.27527 %

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

32.5025

315740100

CA3157401009

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

44.9208

31644M108

CA31644M1086

-

-

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

27.0886

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

22.8244

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.5466

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

21.6690

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

13.2580

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

14.0902

31623K107

CA31623K1075

0.01312

0.09311 %

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

21.3398

31624P105

CA31624P1053

-

-

Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

28.0333

31613F100

CA31613F1009

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF

FCCL

35.8731

31608H103

CA31608H1038

0.33953

0.94648 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

52.6936

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.63926

1.21316 %

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF

FCCQ

38.5454

31610C100

CA31610C1005

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

66.1000

31647C107

CA31647C1077

1.62590

2.45976 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

58.5599

31648J101

CA31648J1012

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

15.3113

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.02368

0.15466 %

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

20.3340

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.62086

3.05331 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

18.5127

31646E104

CA31646E1043

-

-

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF

FCIL

29.7773

31624M102

CA31624M1023

0.34644

1.16344 %

Fidelity International High Quality ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

39.9329

31623X109

CA31623X1096

-

-

Fidelity International Value ETF

FCIV

34.5907

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

1.44547

4.17878 %

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

49.0370

31642F105

CA31642F1053

1.19046

2.42768 %

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF

FCCM

13.4855

31609W109

CA31609W1095

0.71159

5.27670 %

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

17.4861

31649P106

CA31649P1062

1.93698

11.07726 %

Fidelity International Momentum ETF

FCIM

13.1907

31623V103

CA31623V1031

0.52644

3.99099 %

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

13.3129

315818104

CA3158181048

0.27551

2.06950 %

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

15.2932

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.42155

2.75645 %

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

47.8609

31580V104

CA31580V1040

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF

FCNS

11.5791

31581E101

CA31581E1016

0.18155

1.56791 %

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF

FEQT

14.5586

31581D103

CA31581D1033

0.45077

3.09625 %

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

74.5300

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

0.00377

0.00506 %

Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF

FINN/

FINN.U

19.7577

316241108

CA3162411084

0.68403

3.46209 %

Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF

FCCA

12.1458

315813105

CA3158131050

0.17368

1.42996 %

Fidelity All-International Equity ETF

FCIN

11.3774

31581R102

CA31581R1029

0.25671

2.25632 %

Fidelity All-American Equity ETF

FCAM

13.5000

315812107

CA3158121077

0.60033

4.44689 %

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Final capital gain per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($)

Final annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 13, 2024

Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)

FCLC

11.9079

31606J788

CA31606J7886

0.93422

7.84538 %

Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

15.1206

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

0.15982

1.05697 %

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)

FCGC

12.5812

31620X730

CA31620X7302

0.39092

3.10718 %

Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FCLS

12.0708

31610F822

CA31610F8221

-

-

Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FLSA/ FLSA.U

11.9451

31624U823

CA31624U8234

-

-

Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series)

FGLS

7.62260

31623A828

CA31623A8288

-

-

Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FMNA

10.1711

31623B701

CA31623B7016

-

-

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series)

FGEP/ FGEP.U

11.1863

316215102

CA3162151029

0.83485

7.46315 %

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

11.0775

31642L664

CA31642L6641

0.24770

2.23606 %

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (ETF Series)

FCEM

10.5660

31613T795

CA31613T7950

0.24601

2.32832 %

Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series)

FGEB

10.9200

316220102

CA3162201022

0.51461

4.71255 %

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $285 billion (as at December 13, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

