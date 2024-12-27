Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2024 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds").

On November 22, 2024 and December 18, 2024, Fidelity announced the estimated 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital gains distributions per unit for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, including material changes for Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF (FCCL), Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FCUL/FCUL.U), Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF (FCUQ/FCUQ.U), Fidelity U.S. Value ETF (FCUV/FCUV.U), Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF (FCIL), Fidelity International Value ETF (FCIV), Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF (FCCM), Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF (FCMO/FCMO.U), Fidelity International Momentum ETF (FCIM), Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL), Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO), Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS), Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF (FEQT), Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF (FINN/FINN.U), Fidelity All-American Equity ETF (FCAM), Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series) (FGEP/ FGEP.U) and Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series) (FGEB). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 22, 2024 and December 18, 2024 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds.

These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.

The ex-dividend date and the record date for the 2024 annual distributions is today, December 27, 2024 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($) CUSIP ISIN Final annual capital gain per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($) Final annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 13, 2024 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 30.3886 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 38.3656 31645M107 CA31645M1077 0.10561 0.27527 % Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 32.5025 315740100 CA3157401009 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 44.9208 31644M108 CA31644M1086 - - Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 27.0886 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 22.8244 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 25.5466 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 21.6690 31623G106 CA31623G1063 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 13.2580 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 14.0902 31623K107 CA31623K1075 0.01312 0.09311 % Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 21.3398 31624P105 CA31624P1053 - - Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 28.0333 31613F100 CA31613F1009 - - Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF FCCL 35.8731 31608H103 CA31608H1038 0.33953 0.94648 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 52.6936 31647B109 CA31647B1094 0.63926 1.21316 % Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF FCCQ 38.5454 31610C100 CA31610C1005 - - Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 66.1000 31647C107 CA31647C1077 1.62590 2.45976 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF FCQH 58.5599 31648J101 CA31648J1012 - - Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV 15.3113 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.02368 0.15466 % Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 20.3340 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.62086 3.05331 % Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 18.5127 31646E104 CA31646E1043 - - Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF FCIL 29.7773 31624M102 CA31624M1023 0.34644 1.16344 % Fidelity International High Quality ETF FCIQ/ FCIQ.U 39.9329 31623X109 CA31623X1096 - - Fidelity International Value ETF FCIV 34.5907 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 1.44547 4.17878 % Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 49.0370 31642F105 CA31642F1053 1.19046 2.42768 % Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF FCCM 13.4855 31609W109 CA31609W1095 0.71159 5.27670 % Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF FCMO/ FCMO.U 17.4861 31649P106 CA31649P1062 1.93698 11.07726 % Fidelity International Momentum ETF FCIM 13.1907 31623V103 CA31623V1031 0.52644 3.99099 % Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 13.3129 315818104 CA3158181048 0.27551 2.06950 % Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 15.2932 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.42155 2.75645 % Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF® FBTC/ FBTC.U 47.8609 31580V104 CA31580V1040 - - Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF FCNS 11.5791 31581E101 CA31581E1016 0.18155 1.56791 % Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF FEQT 14.5586 31581D103 CA31581D1033 0.45077 3.09625 % Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™ FETH/ FETH.U 74.5300 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 0.00377 0.00506 % Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF FINN/ FINN.U 19.7577 316241108 CA3162411084 0.68403 3.46209 % Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF FCCA 12.1458 315813105 CA3158131050 0.17368 1.42996 % Fidelity All-International Equity ETF FCIN 11.3774 31581R102 CA31581R1029 0.25671 2.25632 % Fidelity All-American Equity ETF FCAM 13.5000 315812107 CA3158121077 0.60033 4.44689 %

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($) CUSIP ISIN Final capital gain per unit as of December 13, 2024 ($) Final annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 13, 2024 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series) FCLC 11.9079 31606J788 CA31606J7886 0.93422 7.84538 % Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) FCGS/ FCGS.U 15.1206 31624Q822 CA31624Q8222 0.15982 1.05697 % Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series) FCGC 12.5812 31620X730 CA31620X7302 0.39092 3.10718 % Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FCLS 12.0708 31610F822 CA31610F8221 - - Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FLSA/ FLSA.U 11.9451 31624U823 CA31624U8234 - - Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series) FGLS 7.62260 31623A828 CA31623A8288 - - Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FMNA 10.1711 31623B701 CA31623B7016 - - Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series) FGEP/ FGEP.U 11.1863 316215102 CA3162151029 0.83485 7.46315 % Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 11.0775 31642L664 CA31642L6641 0.24770 2.23606 % Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (ETF Series) FCEM 10.5660 31613T795 CA31613T7950 0.24601 2.32832 % Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series) FGEB 10.9200 316220102 CA3162201022 0.51461 4.71255 %

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $285 billion (as at December 13, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

