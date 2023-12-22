Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2023 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of certain Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds").

On November 21, 2023 and December 18, 2023, Fidelity announced the estimated 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity Funds. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital gain per unit for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity Funds, including material changes for Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FCUL), Fidelity International Value ETF (FCIV), Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO), and Fidelity Greater Canada Fund ETF Series (FCGC). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 21, 2023 and December 18, 2023 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity Funds.

These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.

The ex-dividend date for the 2023 annual distributions is today, December 22, 2023. The record date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 27, 2023 and those distributions will be payable on December 29, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 15, 2023 ($) CUSIP ISIN Annual capital gain per unit as of December 15, 2023 ($) Annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 15, 2023 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 26.1158 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 31.4204 31645M107 CA31645M1077 0.61529 1.95825 % Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 28.5557 315740100 CA3157401009 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 35.0229 31644M108 CA31644M1086 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF FCRH 32.0196 31644P101 CA31644P1018 - - Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 25.0507 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 22.4866 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 24.7084 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 22.0712 31623G106 CA31623G1063 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 12.0309 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 12.6861 31623K107 CA31623K1075 - - Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 21.7694 31624P105 CA31624P1053 - - Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF FCCL 30.6009 31608H103 CA31608H1038 - - Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 41.9896 31647B109 CA31647B1094 0.91880 2.18816 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF FCLH 39.8683 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - - Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF FCCQ 30.9078 31610C100 CA31610C1005 0.11382 0.36826 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 49.3123 31647C107 CA31647C1077 0.56780 1.15144 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF FCQH 46.7406 31648J101 CA31648J1012 - - Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV 13.0996 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.20607 1.57310 % Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 14.9991 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.27140 1.80944 % Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 14.5978 31646E104 CA31646E1043 - - Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF FCIL 26.9897 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity International High Quality ETF FCIQ/ FCIQ.U 35.1979 31623X109 CA31623X1096 - - Fidelity International Value ETF FCIV 32.1730 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 0.55024 1.71025 % Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 37.4833 31642F105 CA31642F1053 - - Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF FCCM 10.3480 31609W109 CA31609W1095 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF FCMO/ FCMO.U 11.1070 31649P106 CA31649P1062 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF FCMH 10.8540 31649R102 CA31649R1029 - - Fidelity International Momentum ETF FCIM 10.4612 31623V103 CA31623V1031 - - Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 11.0810 315818104 CA3158181048 0.07560 0.68225 % Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 11.9414 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.10325 0.86464 % Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF® FBTC/ FBTC.U 18.8239 31580V104 CA31580V1040 - - Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF FEQT 11.0234 31581D103 CA31581D1033 0.12138 1.10111 % Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF FCNS 10.1790 31581E101 CA31581E1016 0.04332 0.42558 % Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF FMTV 12.7325 316422104 CA3164221044 0.86867 6.82246 % Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™ FETH/ FETH.U 40.6632 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 0.04424 0.10880 % Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF FINN 12.0074 316241108 CA3162411084 - -

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 15, 2023 ($) CUSIP ISIN Annual capital gain per unit as of December 15, 2023 ($) Annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 15, 2023 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series) FCLC 10.0985 31606J788 CA31606J7886 0.53427 5.29059 % Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) FCGS/ FCGS.U 11.1673 31624Q822 CA31624Q8222 0.07385 0.66131 % Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series) FCGC 10.7536 31620X730 CA31620X7302 0.35873 3.33591 %

