Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2022 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Dec 23, 2022, 17:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").  Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 24, 2022 and December 19, 2022 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs.

These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.

The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual distributions is today, December 23, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 28, 2022 and those distributions will be payable on December 30, 2022.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of
December 15,
2022 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Annual capital
gain per unit
as of
December 15,
2022 ($)

Annual capital
gain per unit as
a % of NAV at
December 15,
2022

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

27.3255

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

30.0061

31645M107

CA31645M1077

0.73549

2.45113 %

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

27.0613

315740100

CA3157401009

0.27508

1.01651 %

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

32.0507

31644M108

CA31644M1086

1.19157

3.71777 %

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

29.0325

31644P101

CA31644P1018

0.03642

0.12545 %

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

23.0592

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

22.4781

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

24.1873

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

22.2018

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

12.0354

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

12.2622

31623K107

CA31623K1075

-

-

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

22.1272

31624P105

CA31624P1053

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

30.8447

31608H103

CA31608H1038

0.10763

0.34894 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

39.3896

31647B109

CA31647B1094

1.00614

2.55433 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

37.0073

31647N103

CA31647N1033

-

-

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

29.1533

31610C100

CA31610C1005

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

42.4299

31647C107

CA31647C1077

0.10134

0.23884 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

39.9517

31648J101

CA31648J1012

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

12.6680

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.12871

1.01602 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

12.7671

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.33033

2.58735 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

12.3061

31646E104

CA31646E1043

-

-

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

25.1562

31624M102

CA31624M1023

-

-

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

32.0821

31623X109

CA31623X1096

-

-

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

FCIV

27.7480

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

-

-

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

32.6688

31642F105

CA31642F1053

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF

FCCM

9.8089

31609W109

CA31609W1095

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

9.9845

31649P106

CA31649P1062

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCMH

9.6461

31649R102

CA31649R1029

-

-

Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

9.2627

31623V103

CA31623V1031

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

10.1563

315818104

CA3158181048

0.04953

0.48768 %

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

10.6896

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.06417

0.60030 %

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™

FBTC/

FBTC.U

8.0123

31580V104

CA31580V1040

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF

FEQT

9.7023

31581D103

CA31581D1033

0.07150

0.73694 %

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF

FCNS

9.5231

31581E101

CA31581E1016

0.03114

0.32699 %

Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF

FMTV

9.3497

316422104

CA3164221044

-

-

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

23.6900

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

-

-

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at December 13, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

