Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2022 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 24, 2022 and December 19, 2022 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs.

These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.

The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual distributions is today, December 23, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 28, 2022 and those distributions will be payable on December 30, 2022.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

2022 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 27.3255 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 30.0061 31645M107 CA31645M1077 0.73549 2.45113 % Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 27.0613 315740100 CA3157401009 0.27508 1.01651 % Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 32.0507 31644M108 CA31644M1086 1.19157 3.71777 % Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 29.0325 31644P101 CA31644P1018 0.03642 0.12545 % Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 23.0592 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 22.4781 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 24.1873 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 22.2018 31623G106 CA31623G1063 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 12.0354 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 12.2622 31623K107 CA31623K1075 - - Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 22.1272 31624P105 CA31624P1053 - - Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 30.8447 31608H103 CA31608H1038 0.10763 0.34894 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 39.3896 31647B109 CA31647B1094 1.00614 2.55433 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 37.0073 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - - Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 29.1533 31610C100 CA31610C1005 - - Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 42.4299 31647C107 CA31647C1077 0.10134 0.23884 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 39.9517 31648J101 CA31648J1012 - - Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 12.6680 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.12871 1.01602 % Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 12.7671 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.33033 2.58735 % Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH 12.3061 31646E104 CA31646E1043 - - Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 25.1562 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ/ FCIQ.U 32.0821 31623X109 CA31623X1096 - - Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 27.7480 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 - - Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 32.6688 31642F105 CA31642F1053 - - Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 9.8089 31609W109 CA31609W1095 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO/ FCMO.U 9.9845 31649P106 CA31649P1062 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 9.6461 31649R102 CA31649R1029 - - Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 9.2627 31623V103 CA31623V1031 - - Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 10.1563 315818104 CA3158181048 0.04953 0.48768 % Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 10.6896 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.06417 0.60030 % Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ FBTC/ FBTC.U 8.0123 31580V104 CA31580V1040 - - Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF FEQT 9.7023 31581D103 CA31581D1033 0.07150 0.73694 % Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF FCNS 9.5231 31581E101 CA31581E1016 0.03114 0.32699 % Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF FMTV 9.3497 316422104 CA3164221044 - - Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™ FETH/ FETH.U 23.6900 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 - -

