Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Dec 24, 2021, 14:50 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").

On November 23, 2021 and December 20, 2021, Fidelity announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital gain per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF (FCRR/FCRR.U), Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF (FCIG/FCIG.U) and Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 23, 2021 and December 20, 2021 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs.

These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.

The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions is today, December 24, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 29, 2021 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2021.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name  

Ticker Symbol

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of
December 15,
2021 ($)

CUSIP  

ISIN  

Annual capital
gain per unit
as of
December 15,
2021 ($)

Annual capital
gain per unit as
a % of NAV at
December 15,
2021  

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

28.4018

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

30.1568

31645M107

CA31645M1077

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

29.2309

315740100

CA3157401009

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

33.8547

31644M108

CA31644M1086

0.67100

1.98200%

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

32.9324

31644P101

CA31644P1018

0.88892

2.69923%

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

23.2533

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

25.1654

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.5456

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

25.0844

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

25.0678

31615L105

CA31615L1058

-

-

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

25.1315

31615M103

CA31615M1032

0.80295

3.19499%

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

12.8870

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

13.0971

31623K107

CA31623K1075

-

-

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

25.3420

31624P105

CA31624P1053

0.26533

1.04700%

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

31.2914

31608H103

CA31608H1038

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

39.9586

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.66715

1.66960%

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

40.2371

31647N103

CA31647N1033

-

-

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

31.6415

31610C100

CA31610C1005

1.35754

4.29038%

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

47.0797

31647C107

CA31647C1077

2.30684

4.89986%

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

47.5106

31648J101

CA31648J1012

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

12.7560

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.31203

2.44614%

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

12.6076

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.33298

2.64111%

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

13.0767

31646E104

CA31646E1043

0.32124

2.45658%

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

27.3338

31624M102

CA31624M1023

-

-

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

37.6339

31623X109

CA31623X1096

1.37571

3.65551%

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

FCIV

28.6862

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

1.76318

6.14644%

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

36.9373

31642F105

CA31642F1053

1.92859

5.22125%

Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF

FCCM

10.0485

31609W109

CA31609W1095

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

11.4346

31649P106

CA31649P1062

0.77884

6.81126%

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCMH

11.8849

31649R102

CA31649R1029

1.38126

11.62197%

Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

10.6423

31623V103

CA31623V1031

0.57567

5.40926%

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

11.0630

315818104

CA3158181048

0.22806

2.06147%

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

11.5746

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.32344

2.79439%

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF

FBTC/

FBTC.U

21.5346

31580V104

CA31580V1040

-

-

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $206 billion in assets under management (as at December 15, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs Fidelity Investments Canada ULC T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

