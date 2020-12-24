Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").

On November 23, 2020 and December 18, 2020, Fidelity announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF (FCUQ), Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF (FCQH), Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF (FCIQ) and Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF (FCGB). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 23, 2020 and December 18, 2020 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs.

These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.

The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions is today, December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 15, 2020 ($) CUSIP ISIN Annual capital gain per unit as of December 15, 2020 ($) Annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 15, 2020 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 23.7518 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD 23.6449 31645M107 CA31645M1077 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 23.2942 315740100 CA3157401009 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 26.8894 31644M108 CA31644M1086 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 26.5733 31644P101 CA31644P1018 - - Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 20.9699 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 26.7326 31608H103 CA31608H1038 - - Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL 32.2279 31647B109 CA31647B1094 - - Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 32.8695 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - - Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 26.0888 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 26.8966 31610C100 CA31610C1005 0.02445 0.09090% Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ 35.4149 31647C107 CA31647C1077 1.02502 2.89432% Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 36.1873 31648J101 CA31648J1012 2.23234 6.16885% Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ 34.9183 31623X109 CA31623X1096 0.59525 1.70469% Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 30.3627 31642F105 CA31642F1053 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 26.2206 31644F103 CA31644F1036 0.10853 0.41391% Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 26.0439 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB 25.2528 31623G106 CA31623G1063 0.72678 2.87802% Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 25.0296 31615L105 CA31615L1058 0.06728 0.26880% Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF FCHH 25.4155 31615M103 CA31615M1032 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 23.3982 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 23.6401 31623K107 CA31623K1075 - - Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 29.7709 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.67698 2.27397% Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV 27.6419 31647E103 CA31647E1034 - - Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH 29.1190 31646E104 CA31646E1043 0.70712 2.42838% Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 25.8490 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 - - Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 26.3667 31609W109 CA31609W1095 0.21724 0.82392% Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO 28.8317 31649P106 CA31649P1062 0.41487 1.43894% Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 30.4072 31649R102 CA31649R1029 1.32116 4.34489% Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 28.2455 31623V103 CA31623V1031 1.61551 5.71953% Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG 25.8262 31624P105 CA31624P1053 0.29378 1.13753%

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $171 billion in assets under management (as at December 22, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

