TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced fee reductions on several domestic fixed income offerings. The management fees for certain funds, as listed below, will be reduced, effective November 10, 2022.

"We are reducing fees on a number of our product solutions," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC. "It's important that we continue to deliver value for investors as they work towards their financial goals while navigating market volatility."

The management fees of the following funds and series will be reduced as follows:



Current Management Fee* Proposed Management Fee

Mutual Fund A / T5/T8 B / S5/S8 I / I5/I8 F / F5/F8 A / T5/T8 B / S5/S8 I / I5/I8 F / F5/F8 Decrease Fidelity Corporate Bond 145 120 N/A 70 130 105 N/A 55 -15 Fidelity Corporate Bond Class 145 120 N/A 70 130 105 N/A 55 -15 Fidelity Tactical Fixed Income 135 110 N/A 60 125 100 N/A 50 -10 Fidelity Premium Tactical Fixed Income Private Pool N/A 105 105 55 N/A 95 95 45 -10

*Not all funds have all Tax-Smart CashFlow series offered



In addition, Fidelity today also announced a revised risk rating on the fund listed below. The new risk rating will come into effect on November 10, 2022.

Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Systematic Currency Hedged Class Medium Medium to High



Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisor about these changes and to review their options. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).

