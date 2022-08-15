TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated special reinvested distributions for Series L units of Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF and Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF (the "Fidelity ETFs"). The Fidelity ETFs will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at Fidelity's request, and terminate at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of August 8th, 2022 and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the special distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These distributions will be payable prior to the terminations on August 19, 2022.

We expect to announce the final special reinvested distribution amounts on or about August 19, 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol CUSIP ISIN Estimated

Distribution per Unit

($) Fidelity Systematic

U.S. High Yield Bond

ETF FCHY 31615L105 CA31615L1058 0.10040 Fidelity Systematic

U.S. High Yield Bond

Currency Neutral ETF FCHH 31615M103 CA31615M1032 0.09971

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated special distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

