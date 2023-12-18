Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2023 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français
18 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2023 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2023 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.
The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 29, 2023 to unitholders of record as of December 27, 2023 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 22, 2023, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Estimated Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.07419
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
0.11217
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCUH
|
0.10494
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
0.10216
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCRH
|
0.09686
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
|
FCID
|
0.15141
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.08217
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.07405
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.10103
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.05329
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.05700
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.07060
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF
|
FCCL
|
0.21289
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
0.16268
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCLH
|
0.15585
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF
|
FCCQ
|
0.17807
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
0.13708
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCQH
|
0.13181
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Value ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.10756
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
0.06947
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCVH
|
0.00910
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF
|
FCIL
|
0.23449
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Quality ETF
|
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
|
0.30681
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Value ETF
|
FCIV
|
0.36775
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
|
FCSW
|
0.46508
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF
|
FCCM
|
0.14307
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF
|
FCMO/
FCMO.U
|
0.06509
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCMH
|
0.06446
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Momentum ETF
|
FCIM
|
0.17642
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
|
FBAL
|
0.18922
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
|
FGRO
|
0.17462
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®
|
FBTC/
FBTC.U
|
-
|
31580V104
|
CA31580V1040
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF
|
FEQT
|
0.14431
|
31581D103
|
CA31581D1033
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF
|
FCNS
|
0.19072
|
31581E101
|
CA31581E1016
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF
|
FMTV
|
0.05319
|
316422104
|
CA3164221044
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™
|
FETH/
FETH.U
|
-
|
31580Y702
|
CA31580Y7028
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF
|
FINN
|
-
|
316241108
|
CA3162411084
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Estimated Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCLC
|
0.16286
|
31606J788
|
CA31606J7886
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCGS/
FCGS.U
|
0.00765
|
31624Q822
|
CA31624Q8222
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCGC
|
0.01563
|
31620X730
|
CA31620X7302
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2023 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $215 billion in assets under management (as at December 15, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs Fidelity Investments Canada ULC T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
Share this article