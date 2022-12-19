Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2022 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs Français
Dec 19, 2022, 18:41 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 19, 2022 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.
The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record as of December 28, 2022 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 23, 2022, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Estimated
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.10491
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
-
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCUH
|
-
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
-
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCRH
|
-
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCID
|
0.15067
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.05108
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.06091
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.13847
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.04937
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.04353
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.09298
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCCL
|
0.19268
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
0.11500
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCLH
|
0.11726
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
|
FCCQ
|
0.18903
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
0.12886
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCQH
|
0.13112
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.10280
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
-
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCVH
|
-
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCIL
|
0.35578
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
|
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
|
0.40179
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
|
FCIV
|
0.36814
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
|
FCSW
|
0.57780
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
|
FCCM
|
0.17206
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
|
FCMO/
FCMO.U
|
0.08472
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCMH
|
0.07726
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
|
FCIM
|
0.16852
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
|
FBAL
|
0.15557
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
|
FGRO
|
0.19041
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™
|
FBTC/
FBTC.U
|
-
|
31580V104
|
CA31580V1040
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF
|
FEQT
|
0.12097
|
31581D103
|
CA31581D1033
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF
|
FCNS
|
0.11513
|
31581E101
|
CA31581E1016
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF
|
FMTV
|
-
|
316422104
|
CA3164221044
|
Annually
|
NEO Exchange
|
Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™
|
FETH/
FETH.U
|
-
|
31580Y702
|
CA31580Y7028
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2022 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $194 billion in assets under management (as at December 13, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs Fidelity Investments Canada ULC T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
Share this article