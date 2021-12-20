Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2021 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

Dec 20, 2021, 21:11 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 20, 2021 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.
The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record as of December 29, 2021 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 24, 2021, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Estimated
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.07434
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCUD/
|
0.08792
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCUH
|
0.09048
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
|
FCRR/
|
0.04985
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCRH
|
0.05324
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCID
|
0.11557
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.04712
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.06079
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
|
0.01967
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
FCHY
|
0.12469
|
31615L105
|
CA31615L1058
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCHH
|
0.12704
|
31615M103
|
CA31615M1032
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.03301
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.03657
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/
|
0.12025
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCCL
|
0.16472
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCUL/
|
0.13392
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCLH
|
0.17359
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
|
FCCQ
|
0.11581
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
|
FCUQ/
|
0.0852
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCQH
|
0.10058
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.04026
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
|
FCUV/
|
0.03909
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCVH
|
0.04506
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCIL
|
0.28464
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
|
FCIQ/
|
0.30252
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
|
FCIV
|
0.57800
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
|
FCSW
|
0.49122
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
Annually
|
NEO
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
|
FCCM
|
0.15126
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
|
FCMO/
|
0.07393
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCMH
|
0.08048
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
|
FCIM
|
0.28433
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
|
FBAL
|
0.11969
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
Annually
|
NEO
|
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
|
FGRO
|
0.11351
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
Annually
|
NEO
|
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF
|
FBTC/
|
-
|
31580V104
|
CA31580V1040
|
Annually
|
Toronto Stock
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2021 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $206 billion in assets under management (as at December 15, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs Fidelity Investments Canada ULC T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
Share this article