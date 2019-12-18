Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2019 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2019 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 31, 2019 to unitholders of record as of December 27, 2019 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 24, 2019, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Estimated

Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.12711 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD 0.16885 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 0.12998 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 0.11271 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 0.05868 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 0.12488 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 0.16308 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL 0.18856 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 0.18160 31647N103 CA31647N1033 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 0.20525 31624M102 CA31624M1023 Semi-annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 0.13480 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ 0.10305 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 0.10094 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ 0.07915 31623X109 CA31623X1096 Semi-annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 0.14659 31642F105 CA31642F1053 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 0.18713 31615L105 CA31615L1058 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF FCHH 0.00403 31615M103 CA31615M1032 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.03905 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.04093 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB 0.11464 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2019 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $142 billion in assets under management (as at November 30, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

