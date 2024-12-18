Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2024 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français
Dec 18, 2024, 18:18 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2024 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 27, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 27, 2024. The record date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 27, 2024 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2024.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Net asset
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated
|
Estimated
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
30.3886
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
38.3656
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
0.10930
|
0.28489 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUH
|
32.5025
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
44.9208
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International
|
FCID
|
27.0886
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian
|
FCCB
|
22.8244
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term
|
FCSB
|
25.5466
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
21.6690
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly
|
FCMI
|
13.2580
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High
|
FCGI
|
14.0902
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
0.01312
|
0.09311 %
|
Fidelity Global Investment
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
21.3398
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Equity Premium
|
FEPY/
FEPY.U
|
28.0333
|
31613F100
|
CA31613F1009
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Low
|
FCCL
|
35.8731
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
0.34750
|
0.96869 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
52.6936
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
0.65620
|
1.24531 %
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCQ
|
38.5454
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
66.1000
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
1.65825
|
2.50870 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
|
FCQH
|
58.5599
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Value
|
FCCV
|
15.3113
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
0.02434
|
0.15897 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Value ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
20.3340
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
0.63174
|
3.10682 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency
|
FCVH
|
18.5127
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International Low
|
FCIL
|
29.7773
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
0.35763
|
1.20102 %
|
Fidelity International High
|
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
|
39.9329
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International
|
FCIV
|
34.5907
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
1.46208
|
4.22680 %
|
Fidelity Sustainable
|
FCSW
|
49.0370
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
1.19046
|
2.42768 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF
|
FCCM
|
13.4855
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
0.72399
|
5.36866 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF
|
FCMO/
FCMO.U
|
17.4861
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
1.99218
|
11.39293 %
|
Fidelity International
|
FCIM
|
13.1907
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
0.54066
|
4.09880 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One
|
FBAL
|
13.3129
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
0.28378
|
2.13162 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One
|
FGRO
|
15.2932
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
0.43584
|
2.84989 %
|
Fidelity Advantage
|
FBTC/
FBTC.U
|
47.8609
|
31580V104
|
CA31580V1040
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity All-in-One
|
FCNS
|
11.5791
|
31581E101
|
CA31581E1016
|
0.18829
|
1.62612 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One
|
FEQT
|
14.5586
|
31581D103
|
CA31581D1033
|
0.46270
|
3.17819 %
|
Fidelity Advantage
|
FETH/
FETH.U
|
74.5300
|
31580Y702
|
CA31580Y7028
|
0.00377
|
0.00506 %
|
Fidelity Global Innovators®
|
FINN/
FINN.U
|
19.7577
|
316241108
|
CA3162411084
|
0.69436
|
3.51438 %
|
Fidelity All-Canadian
|
FCCA
|
12.1458
|
315813105
|
CA3158131050
|
0.17368
|
1.42996 %
|
Fidelity All-International
|
FCIN
|
11.3774
|
31581R102
|
CA31581R1029
|
0.25963
|
2.28198 %
|
Fidelity All-American
|
FCAM
|
13.5000
|
315812107
|
CA3158121077
|
0.60908
|
4.51170 %
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Net asset
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated
|
Estimated
|
Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund
|
FCLC
|
11.9079
|
31606J788
|
CA31606J7886
|
0.93823
|
7.87906 %
|
Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities
|
FCGS/
FCGS.U
|
15.1206
|
31624Q822
|
CA31624Q8222
|
0.16332
|
1.08012 %
|
Fidelity Greater Canada Fund
|
FCGC
|
12.5812
|
31620X730
|
CA31620X7302
|
0.39506
|
3.14008 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Long/Short
|
FCLS
|
12.0708
|
31610F822
|
CA31610F8221
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund
|
FLSA/ FLSA.U
|
11.9451
|
31624U823
|
CA31624U8234
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund
|
FGLS
|
7.62260
|
31623A828
|
CA31623A8288
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative
|
FMNA
|
10.1711
|
31623B701
|
CA31623B7016
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund
|
FGEP/ FGEP.U
|
11.1863
|
316215102
|
CA3162151029
|
0.84925
|
7.59188 %
|
Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund
|
FTHI
|
11.0775
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
0.25103
|
2.26613 %
|
Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund
|
FCEM
|
10.5660
|
31613T795
|
CA31613T7950
|
0.24642
|
2.33220 %
|
Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund
|
FGEB
|
10.9200
|
316220102
|
CA3162201022
|
0.53528
|
4.90183 %
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2024 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $285 billion (as at December 13, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
