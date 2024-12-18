Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2024 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Dec 18, 2024, 18:18 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2024 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 27, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 27, 2024. The record date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 27, 2024 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of
December 13,
2024 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit
as of December 13,
2024 ($)

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
a % of NAV at
December 13,
2024

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend ETF

FCCD

30.3886

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

38.3656

31645M107

CA31645M1077

0.10930

0.28489 %

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

32.5025

315740100

CA3157401009

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend
for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

44.9208

31644M108

CA31644M1086

-

-

Fidelity International
High Dividend ETF

FCID

27.0886

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian
Bond Index ETF

FCCB

22.8244

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term
Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.5466

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

21.6690

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly
High Income ETF

FCMI

13.2580

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High
Income ETF

FCGI

14.0902

31623K107

CA31623K1075

0.01312

0.09311 %

Fidelity Global Investment
Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

21.3398

31624P105

CA31624P1053

-

-

Fidelity Equity Premium
Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

28.0333

31613F100

CA31613F1009

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low
Volatility ETF

FCCL

35.8731

31608H103

CA31608H1038

0.34750

0.96869 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

52.6936

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.65620

1.24531 %

Fidelity Canadian High
Quality ETF

FCCQ

38.5454

31610C100

CA31610C1005

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Quality
ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

66.1000

31647C107

CA31647C1077

1.65825

2.50870 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

58.5599

31648J101

CA31648J1012

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Value
ETF

FCCV

15.3113

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.02434

0.15897 %

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

20.3340

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.63174

3.10682 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency
Neutral ETF

FCVH

18.5127

31646E104

CA31646E1043

-

-

Fidelity International Low
Volatility ETF

FCIL

29.7773

31624M102

CA31624M1023

0.35763

1.20102 %

Fidelity International High
Quality ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

39.9329

31623X109

CA31623X1096

-

-

Fidelity International
Value ETF

FCIV

34.5907

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

1.46208

4.22680 %

Fidelity Sustainable
World ETF

FCSW

49.0370

31642F105

CA31642F1053

1.19046

2.42768 %

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF

FCCM

13.4855

31609W109

CA31609W1095

0.72399

5.36866 %

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

17.4861

31649P106

CA31649P1062

1.99218

11.39293 %

Fidelity International
Momentum ETF

FCIM

13.1907

31623V103

CA31623V1031

0.54066

4.09880 %

Fidelity All-in-One
Balanced ETF

FBAL

13.3129

315818104

CA3158181048

0.28378

2.13162 %

Fidelity All-in-One
Growth ETF

FGRO

15.2932

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.43584

2.84989 %

Fidelity Advantage
Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

47.8609

31580V104

CA31580V1040

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One
Conservative ETF

FCNS

11.5791

31581E101

CA31581E1016

0.18829

1.62612 %

Fidelity All-in-One
Equity ETF

FEQT

14.5586

31581D103

CA31581D1033

0.46270

3.17819 %

Fidelity Advantage
Ether ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

74.5300

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

0.00377

0.00506 %

Fidelity Global Innovators®
ETF

FINN/

FINN.U

19.7577

316241108

CA3162411084

0.69436

3.51438 %

Fidelity All-Canadian
Equity ETF

FCCA

12.1458

315813105

CA3158131050

0.17368

1.42996 %

Fidelity All-International
Equity ETF

FCIN

11.3774

31581R102

CA31581R1029

0.25963

2.28198 %

Fidelity All-American
Equity ETF

FCAM

13.5000

315812107

CA3158121077

0.60908

4.51170 %

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of
December 13,
2024 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit
as of December 13,
2024 ($)

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as a % of NAV
at December 13,
2024

Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund
(ETF Series)

FCLC

11.9079

31606J788

CA31606J7886

0.93823

7.87906 %

Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities
Fund (ETF Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

15.1206

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

0.16332

1.08012 %

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund
(ETF Series)

FCGC

12.5812

31620X730

CA31620X7302

0.39506

3.14008 %

Fidelity Canadian Long/Short
Alternative
Fund (ETF Series)

FCLS

12.0708

31610F822

CA31610F8221

-

-

Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund
(ETF Series)

FLSA/ FLSA.U

11.9451

31624U823

CA31624U8234

-

-

Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund
(ETF Series)

FGLS

7.62260

31623A828

CA31623A8288

-

-

Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative
Fund
(ETF Series)

FMNA

10.1711

31623B701

CA31623B7016

-

-

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund
(ETF Series)

FGEP/ FGEP.U

11.1863

316215102

CA3162151029

0.84925

7.59188 %

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund
(ETF Series)

FTHI

11.0775

31642L664

CA31642L6641

0.25103

2.26613 %

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund
(ETF Series)

FCEM

10.5660

31613T795

CA31613T7950

0.24642

2.33220 %

Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund
(ETF Series)

FGEB

10.9200

316220102

CA3162201022

0.53528

4.90183 %

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2024 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $285 billion (as at December 13, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

