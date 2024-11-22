Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2024 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of the date set out in the tables below, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 27, 2024. The record date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 27, 2024 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of October 16, 2024 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 16, 2024 ($) Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 16, 2024 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 30.5855 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 38.6317 31645M107 CA31645M1077 0.06994 0.18104 % Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 33.9863 315740100 CA3157401009 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 43.5301 31644M108 CA31644M1086 - - Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 27.4370 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 22.7420 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 25.5315 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 22.1376 31623G106 CA31623G1063 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 13.3488 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 14.1577 31623K107 CA31623K1075 0.00969 0.06844 % Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 21.8159 31624P105 CA31624P1053 - - Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 26.0725 31613F100 CA31613F1009 0.00795 0.03049 %

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of September 13, 2024 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of September 13, 2024 ($) Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at September 13, 2024 Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF FCCL 35.5930 31608H103 CA31608H1038 0.36779 1.03332 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 49.5615 31647B109 CA31647B1094 0.73937 1.49182 % Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF FCCQ 35.7181 31610C100 CA31610C1005 1.23441 3.45598 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 59.2350 31647C107 CA31647C1077 1.96091 3.31039 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF FCQH 55.0663 31648J101 CA31648J1012 0.94267 1.71188 % Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV 14.5178 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.19424 1.33794 % Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 17.6805 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.78098 4.41718 % Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 16.9022 31646E104 CA31646E1043 0.80408 4.75725 %

Fidelity ETF/ Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of October 31, 2024 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 31, 2024 ($) Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 31, 2024 Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF FCIL 29.9627 31624M102 CA31624M1023 0.36141 1.20620 % Fidelity International High Quality ETF FCIQ/ FCIQ.U 38.7658 31623X109 CA31623X1096 - - Fidelity International Value ETF FCIV 34.2295 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 1.56630 4.57588 % Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 45.957 31642F105 CA31642F1053 0.80747 1.75701 % Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF FCCM 12.6438 31609W109 CA31609W1095 0.22387 1.77059 % Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF FCMO/ FCMO.U 16.1196 31649P106 CA31649P1062 1.12776 6.99620 % Fidelity International Momentum ETF FCIM 12.6547 31623V103 CA31623V1031 0.47878 3.78342 % Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 12.7233 315818104 CA3158181048 0.24165 1.89927 % Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 14.4152 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.36718 2.54717 % Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF® FBTC/ FBTC.U 32.2683 31580V104 CA31580V1040 - - Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF FCNS 11.2096 31581E101 CA31581E1016 0.16380 1.46125 % Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF FEQT 13.6541 31581D103 CA31581D1033 0.39853 2.91876 % Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF® FETH/ FETH.U 46.8092 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 - - Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF FINN/ FINN.U 17.0973 316241108 CA3162411084 0.66936 3.91500 % Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF FCCA 8.3755 315813105 CA3158131050 0.19733 2.35604 % Fidelity All-International Equity ETF FCIN 7.999 31581R102 CA31581R1029 0.27874 3.48469 % Fidelity All-American Equity ETF FCAM 9.077 315812107 CA3158121077 0.48030 5.29140 % Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series) FCLC 11.6691 31606J788 CA31606J7886 0.83867 7.18710 % Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) FCGS/ FCGS.U 14.2129 31624Q822 CA31624Q8222 0.10361 0.72899 % Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series) FCGC 11.8295 31620X730 CA31620X7302 0.46339 3.91724 % Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FCLS 11.6112 31610F822 CA31610F8221 - - Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FLSA/

FLSA.U 11.2839 31624U823 CA31624U8234 - - Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series) FGLS 8.8318 31623A828 CA31623A8288 - - Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FMNA 10.1879 31623B701 CA31623B7016 - - Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series) FGEP/

FGEP.U 10.5463 316215102 CA3162151029 0.69836 6.62185 % Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 10.4252 31642L664 CA31642L6641 0.15984 1.53321 % Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (ETF Series) FCEM 10.3874 31613T795 CA31613T7950 0.15170 1.46042 % Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series) FGEB 10.4932 316220102 CA3162201022 0.41011 3.90834 %

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2024 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $269 billion (as at October 31, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

