Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2024 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Nov 22, 2024, 16:53 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of the date set out in the tables below, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 27, 2024. The record date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 27, 2024 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of October 16, 2024 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 16, 2024 ($)

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 16, 2024

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

30.5855

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

38.6317

31645M107

CA31645M1077

0.06994

0.18104 %

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

33.9863

315740100

CA3157401009

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

43.5301

31644M108

CA31644M1086

-

-

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

27.4370

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

22.7420

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.5315

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

22.1376

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

13.3488

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

14.1577

31623K107

CA31623K1075

0.00969

0.06844 %

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

21.8159

31624P105

CA31624P1053

-

-

Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

26.0725

31613F100

CA31613F1009

0.00795

0.03049 %

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of September 13, 2024 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of September 13, 2024 ($)

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at September 13, 2024

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF

FCCL

35.5930

31608H103

CA31608H1038

0.36779

1.03332 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

49.5615

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.73937

1.49182 %

Fidelity Canadian High Quality  ETF

FCCQ

35.7181

31610C100

CA31610C1005

1.23441

3.45598 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

59.2350

31647C107

CA31647C1077

1.96091

3.31039 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

55.0663

31648J101

CA31648J1012

0.94267

1.71188 %

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

14.5178

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.19424

1.33794 %

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

17.6805

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.78098

4.41718 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

16.9022

31646E104

CA31646E1043

0.80408

4.75725 %

Fidelity ETF/ Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of October 31, 2024 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 31, 2024 ($)

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 31, 2024

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF

FCIL

29.9627

31624M102

CA31624M1023

0.36141

1.20620 %

Fidelity International High Quality ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

38.7658

31623X109

CA31623X1096

-

-

Fidelity International Value ETF

FCIV

34.2295

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

1.56630

4.57588 %

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

45.957

31642F105

CA31642F1053

0.80747

1.75701 %

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF

FCCM

12.6438

31609W109

CA31609W1095

0.22387

1.77059 %

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

16.1196

31649P106

CA31649P1062

1.12776

6.99620 %

Fidelity International Momentum ETF

FCIM

12.6547

31623V103

CA31623V1031

0.47878

3.78342 %

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

12.7233

315818104

CA3158181048

0.24165

1.89927 %

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

14.4152

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.36718

2.54717 %

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

32.2683

31580V104

CA31580V1040

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF

FCNS

11.2096

31581E101

CA31581E1016

0.16380

1.46125 %

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF

FEQT

13.6541

31581D103

CA31581D1033

0.39853

2.91876 %

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF®

FETH/

FETH.U

46.8092

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

-

-

Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF

FINN/

FINN.U

17.0973

316241108

CA3162411084

0.66936

3.91500 %

Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF

FCCA

8.3755

315813105

CA3158131050

0.19733

2.35604 %

Fidelity All-International Equity ETF

FCIN

7.999

31581R102

CA31581R1029

0.27874

3.48469 %

Fidelity All-American Equity ETF

FCAM

9.077

315812107

CA3158121077

0.48030

5.29140 %

Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)

FCLC

11.6691

31606J788

CA31606J7886

0.83867

7.18710 %

Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

14.2129

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

0.10361

0.72899 %

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)

FCGC

11.8295

31620X730

CA31620X7302

0.46339

3.91724 %

Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FCLS

11.6112

31610F822

CA31610F8221

-

-

Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FLSA/
FLSA.U

11.2839

31624U823

CA31624U8234

-

-

Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series)

FGLS

8.8318

31623A828

CA31623A8288

-

-

Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FMNA

10.1879

31623B701

CA31623B7016

-

-

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series)

FGEP/
FGEP.U

10.5463

316215102

CA3162151029

0.69836

6.62185 %

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

10.4252

31642L664

CA31642L6641

0.15984

1.53321 %

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (ETF Series)

FCEM

10.3874

31613T795

CA31613T7950

0.15170

1.46042 %

Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series)

FGEB

10.4932

316220102

CA3162201022

0.41011

3.90834 %

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2024 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $269 billion (as at October 31, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

