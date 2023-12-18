Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2023 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2023 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 22, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 22, 2023. The record date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 27, 2023 and those distributions will be payable on December 29, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 15, 2023 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of December 15, 2023 ($)

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 15, 2023

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

26.1158

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

31.4204

31645M107

CA31645M1077

0.61529

1.95825 %

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

28.5557

315740100

CA3157401009

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

35.0229

31644M108

CA31644M1086

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF

FCRH

32.0196

31644P101

CA31644P1018

-

-

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

25.0507

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

22.4866

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

24.7084

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

22.0712

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

12.0309

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

12.6861

31623K107

CA31623K1075

-

-

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

21.7694

31624P105

CA31624P1053

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF

FCCL

30.6009

31608H103

CA31608H1038

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

41.9896

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.92730

2.20840 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF

FCLH

39.8683

31647N103

CA31647N1033

-

-

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF

FCCQ

30.9078

31610C100

CA31610C1005

0.11496

0.37194 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

49.3123

31647C107

CA31647C1077

0.57217

1.16030 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

46.7406

31648J101

CA31648J1012

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

13.0996

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.20607

1.57310 %

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

14.9991

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.27258

1.81731 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

14.5978

31646E104

CA31646E1043

-

-

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF

FCIL

26.9897

31624M102

CA31624M1023

-

-

Fidelity International High Quality ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

35.1979

31623X109

CA31623X1096

-

-

Fidelity International Value ETF

FCIV

32.1730

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

0.55529

1.72595 %

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

37.4833

31642F105

CA31642F1053

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF

FCCM

10.3480

31609W109

CA31609W1095

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

11.1070

31649P106

CA31649P1062

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF

FCMH

10.8540

31649R102

CA31649R1029

-

-

Fidelity International Momentum ETF

FCIM

10.4612

31623V103

CA31623V1031

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

11.0810

315818104

CA3158181048

0.07640

0.68947 %

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

11.9414

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.10917

0.91421 %

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

18.8239

31580V104

CA31580V1040

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF

FEQT

11.0234

31581D103

CA31581D1033

0.11994

1.08805 %

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF

FCNS

10.1790

31581E101

CA31581E1016

0.04387

0.43099 %

Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF

FMTV

12.7325

316422104

CA3164221044

0.86867

6.82246 %

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

40.6632

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

0.04424

0.10880 %

Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF

FINN

12.0074

316241108

CA3162411084

-

-

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 15, 2023 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of December 15, 2023 ($)

Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 15, 2023

Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)

FCLC

10.0985

31606J788

CA31606J7886

0.53416

5.28950 %

Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

11.1673

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

0.07654

0.68539 %

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)

FCGC

10.7536

31620X730

CA31620X7302

0.36459

3.39040 %
Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2023 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $215 billion in assets under management (as at December 15, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

